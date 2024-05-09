Family demands closure after waiting two years for inquest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family demands closure after waiting two years for inquest

By Press Association
Hywel Morgan died after rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide (Dyfed-Powys Police/PA)
The family of a man who drowned two years ago after going into the sea to rescue two children have said they want closure, a pre-inquest hearing has been told.

Hywel Morgan, 47, was pulled from the sea at Poppit Sands near St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire in June 2022 after getting caught in a riptide.

Mr Morgan is understood to have entered the water to help rescue a group of children who had got into difficulty, Dyfed-Powys Police said following the incident, with his family calling him a “hero”.

At a pre-inquest review hearing at Pembrokeshire County Council on Thursday, Mr Morgan’s sister said they wanted answers to the circumstances surrounding his death after the coroner admitted some witness statements have not yet been taken.

Addressing the coroner, his sister, Marian Morgan said: “We want to find out exactly what happened.

“We have been told different things by different people – we need closure on it.”

Paul Bennett, the acting senior coroner for Pembrokeshire, held the hearing to look at what witness evidence would be needed at a future inquest.

Mr Bennett offered an apology, saying it had only recently come to his attention that the police have not yet taken formal statements from a number of witnesses.

He said: “I am somewhat concerned about the passage of time that this has not been achieved and I know that my coroner’s officer has conveyed directly my concerns to the police around this.

“Matters are now in hand to resolve that issue. I want to proffer my profound apology that hasn’t been done in a timely manner.”

He said the scope of the future inquest would be “fairly narrow” looking at the events that took place on the day.

A further pre-inquest review hearing is expected to be held between September and October this year.

Mr Morgan – also known as Hyw – was described as a “devoted and loving father” in a family statement issued through the police following the incident.

They said: “Hyw was a hero.

“Despite our pain and grief, it gives us comfort that he selflessly tried to prevent others from losing their lives.

“Hyw was a selfless individual who always gave up his time for others.

“He was a devoted and loving father and was loved and respected by all who knew him.”