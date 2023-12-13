Marketing expert who worked for Adidas and Nike launches Fife agency

A Fifer behind advertising campaigns for global brands such as Nike, Adidas and Microsoft has launched a new marketing agency for local businesses.

Guy Hayward has more than three decades experience working for and leading international advertising agencies, including in New York.

Since leaving his role as chief executive of Forsman and Dodenfors in 2021, he has worked on a number of short-term projects.

Now the St Monans resident has decided to launch his own agency to help shine a light on businesses in Fife.

He said: “I reached a stage in my career where I wanted to do something different. I’ve spent 30 years working for some big corporate companies.

“Up here, there’s a whole ecosystem that helps the community thrive. It is driven by people who make stuff – butchers, farm shops, cafes and cake makers.

“Increasingly they need a bit of help. They may be great makers, but they might not be great marketers.”

Marketing guru aims to be Fife’s Local Hero

While he’s worked with several household names throughout his career, Guy says his services will be affordable for local companies.

“My big challenge is for people to not be scared of my CV,” he added.

“I am concerned about that.

“I’m going to have to learn how to pitch my experience.

“I’ve just got to understand the realities of small businesses, their budgets and what they are trying to do.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know what makes them tick and how I can best help.”

Guy said the key to his success would be building a good reputation locally.

“I want to build up some clients locally and I do a good job for them, then word of mouth will spread.

“Even if you work at the big advertising agencies, nobody has ever heard of them, so it’s about doing a good job for someone and they recommend you. That is the key.”

A solo venture or a 100-strong team?

He said the idea of launching the agency has been on his mind for a while. The agency’s name, Local Heroes, is inspired by one of Guy’s favourite films.

“I’d been mulling it over for a long time,” he said.

“I launched the website at the weekend, and I’ve already had two enquiries.

“My idea is this could be me on my own or it could be me pulling together a great team of people, depending on the need.

“I want to see where it goes. I’d be happy if it was just me, but equally I’d be cock-a-hoop if I was building a 100-person advertising team in St Monans.”