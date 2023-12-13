Marketing expert who worked for Adidas and Nike launches Fife agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marketing expert who worked for Adidas and Nike launches Fife agency

Guy Hayward has more than three decades of experience in advertising, and wants to help local businesses thrive.

By Gavin Harper
Guy Hayward has launched his new Fife-based marketing agency, Local Heroes. Image: Lynsey Melville Photography.
Guy Hayward has launched his new Fife-based marketing agency, Local Heroes. Image: Lynsey Melville Photography.

A Fifer behind advertising campaigns for global brands such as Nike, Adidas and Microsoft has launched a new marketing agency for local businesses.

Guy Hayward has more than three decades experience working for and leading international advertising agencies, including in New York.

Since leaving his role as chief executive of Forsman and Dodenfors in 2021, he has worked on a number of short-term projects.

Now the St Monans resident has decided to launch his own agency to help shine a light on businesses in Fife.

He said: “I reached a stage in my career where I wanted to do something different. I’ve spent 30 years working for some big corporate companies.

“Up here, there’s a whole ecosystem that helps the community thrive. It is driven by people who make stuff – butchers, farm shops, cafes and cake makers.

“Increasingly they need a bit of help. They may be great makers, but they might not be great marketers.”

Marketing guru aims to be Fife’s Local Hero

While he’s worked with several household names throughout his career, Guy says his services will be affordable for local companies.

“My big challenge is for people to not be scared of my CV,” he added.

“I am concerned about that.

“I’m going to have to learn how to pitch my experience.

“I’ve just got to understand the realities of small businesses, their budgets and what they are trying to do.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know what makes them tick and how I can best help.”

Guy Hayward said he fell in love with St Monans, where he now lives. Image: Lynsey Melville Photography.

Guy said the key to his success would be building a good reputation locally.

“I want to build up some clients locally and I do a good job for them, then word of mouth will spread.

“Even if you work at the big advertising agencies, nobody has ever heard of them, so it’s about doing a good job for someone and they recommend you. That is the key.”

A solo venture or a 100-strong team?

He said the idea of launching the agency has been on his mind for a while. The agency’s name, Local Heroes, is inspired by one of Guy’s favourite films.

“I’d been mulling it over for a long time,” he said.

Guy Hayward says he wants to help Fife businesses. Image: Lynsey Melville Photography.

“I launched the website at the weekend, and I’ve already had two enquiries.

“My idea is this could be me on my own or it could be me pulling together a great team of people, depending on the need.

“I want to see where it goes. I’d be happy if it was just me, but equally I’d be cock-a-hoop if I was building a 100-person advertising team in St Monans.”

