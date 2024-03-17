Dara Costelloe identifies ONLY thing missing from top six hopefuls Dundee’s season ahead of Rangers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dara Costelloe identifies ONLY thing missing from top six hopefuls Dundee’s season ahead of Rangers clash

The Dark Blues face Rangers today at Dens Park - and Dara Costelloe is fixated on helping Dundee tick a big box.

Dara Costelloe of Dundee. Image: Dundee FC
By Neil Robertson

Dara Costelloe admits it would be the best St Patrick’s Day present ever for him if Dundee can beat Rangers at Dens tomorrow.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international joined the Dark Blues on loan from Burnley at the start of January after spending the first half of the season farmed out to St Johnstone.

Costelloe was recalled to the Dundee starting line-up on Wednesday night and helped Tony Docherty’s side beat Aberdeen to move back into the top six.

Now, he is hoping Irish eyes will be smiling on St Patrick’s Day and Dundee can make it two wins in a row by defeating the Glasgow giants.

Dundee's Dara Costelloe celebrates after Jordan McGhee scored to make it 2-1.
Dundee’s Dara Costelloe celebrates after Jordan McGhee scored to make it 2-1 against former club St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Costelloe admitted: “A win against them on Sunday would be some present for me.

“Beating Rangers on St Patrick’s Day, I couldn’t think of anything better! It would be brilliant, I’d be straight on it afterwards!

“My dad Dave is coming over for the game. Everyone else is staying at home for St Paddy’s Day, and I don’t blame them to be fair.”

However, Costelloe knows just how tough it will be to realise his St Patrick’s dream.

He played against Rangers for St Johnstone, while Dundee have already lost twice to the Glasgow giants this season, conceding eight goals in the process.

He added: “One of Dundee’s objectives at the start of the season was to get results off the Old Firm.

“I think that’s been the one thing we’ve been missing a bit.

‘We’ve all got two arms and two legs’

“We’re definitely good enough to get something out of it. We’re a good team and we just need to stick together.

“One thing I’ve learned is to just not over-respect them. Everyone is the same, we’ve all got two arms and two legs.

“We really need to get after them early on and show we’re not just another game for them to win. We’re going to take the game to them.”

Dundee are determined to finish the season on a high by securing a top-six finish.

Costelloe understands just how big an achievement that would be for a team that came up from the Championship last year.

However, he confessed that the whole “top six” concept had to be explained to him when he first arrived in Scotland.

Dara Costelloe
Dara Costelloe is determined to help Dundee finish in the top six. Image: SNS

He said: “I hadn’t a clue what was going on with the top six when I came up here!

“It’s a weird way how they work it up here in the league.

“I totally realise what it means to get top six now and so we just need to keep pushing, keep our heads down and stay in there.

“It’s a very progressive club here and for us to continue on that path, we need to finish in the top six to keep developing.

“It would be huge for the club, especially with the big funds and resources that come with it. That would help Dundee really kick on.”

Conversation