‘Ridiculous’ Levenmouth 20mph speed limit plans to go to the vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

‘Ridiculous’ Levenmouth 20mph speed limit plans to go to the vote

Hundreds of locals have voiced opposition to the Fife Council proposal.

By Claire Warrender
Main Street in Methilhill will join other streets in Buckhaven and Methil in the 20mph limit scheme
The speed limit in Methilhill's Main Street will be cut to 20mph if the plans are approved.

Angry locals hope to put the brakes on “ludicrous” plans to introduce a 20mph speed limit on main roads across Methil and Buckhaven.

Almost 600 people voted in a Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council poll when the issue was aired in January.

Many of Levenmouth’s residential streets already have a 20mph limit. Image: Google.

And an overwhelming 93% of people said no.

The Fife Council proposal involves all of Methilhaven Road and Wellesley Road, which currently have 30mph limits.

Also included are High Street, South Street and Sea Road in Methil, and Main Street, Methilhill.

Levenmouth councillors will be asked to approve the £45,000 plan when they meet on Wednesday.

‘An absolutely ridiculous proposal’

However, many people in the community are questioning the need for the change.

They say there are few accidents on the proposed streets and cutting limits will make little difference to traffic speed.

One woman said: “It’s a ludicrous idea.

“Imagine the back-up of traffic if it all goes down to 20mph.

Methilhaven Road is one of the Levenmouth streets included in the 2mph speed limit plan. Image: Google

“Obviously all conceived by someone looking at a map without actually visiting the area.”

Another described it as “an absolutely ridiculous proposal”.

And a local man said: “Maybe if more money was put into catching real speeders, then the rest of us could be left alone to get on with life.”

Many people said there are not enough police to enforce the limit and the money would be better spent on filling potholes.

Formal public consultation on Levenmouth speed limit cut

Most residential areas in Levenmouth, including Methil and Buckhaven, already have a 20mph speed limit.

The council’s roads chief, John Mitchell, says lowering the remaining 30mph zones is in line with national Scottish Government policy.

And he says the move will also support the new active travel schemes being introduced alongside the new railway line.

“The existing part-time 20mph speed limit serving Levenmouth Academy on Methilhaven Road will be revoked and the electronic signs removed,” he said.

No speed humps will be introduced when the new rules begin.

However, Mr Mitchell added: “Speeds will be monitored and where a level of compliance is not being met, wider speed management measures can be considered.”

If councillors approve the bid, the public will then get a say through a formal consultation.

More from Fife

Police at the scene of the two-car crash on Foulford Road in Cowdenbeath.
Woman hospitalised after two-car crash in Cowdenbeath
Former alcoholic, Liam Mimnaugh, with is new book.
Recovered Fife alcoholic 'didn't notice' broken bones during addiction
The B942 near Pittenweem in Fife.
Woman, 80, taken to hospital after two-car crash in Fife's East Neuk
A split image of the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline and Still Games' Isa.
Still Game stars to bring UK and Ireland tour to Dunfermline
The Pittenweem witch mural has caused offence.
Bid to remove Pittenweem witch mural continues as appeal fails
The speed limit in Methilhill's Main Street will be cut to 20mph if the plans are approved.
Fife crack addict took Rambo knife to 'drug deal' and stole jewellery and Nike…
The speed limit in Methilhill's Main Street will be cut to 20mph if the plans are approved.
Former Inland Revenue worker from Fife had sick child abuse material
The speed limit in Methilhill's Main Street will be cut to 20mph if the plans are approved.
Glenrothes carer warned after X-rated assault threats to service user
Shoezone in Glenrothes.
Budget retailer Shoezone set to close its Glenrothes branch
The speed limit in Methilhill's Main Street will be cut to 20mph if the plans are approved.
Rapist 'without shame' behind bars for attacking women in Fife and Perthshire

Conversation