‘Ridiculous’ Levenmouth 20mph speed limit plans to go to the vote

Angry locals hope to put the brakes on “ludicrous” plans to introduce a 20mph speed limit on main roads across Methil and Buckhaven.

Almost 600 people voted in a Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council poll when the issue was aired in January.

And an overwhelming 93% of people said no.

The Fife Council proposal involves all of Methilhaven Road and Wellesley Road, which currently have 30mph limits.

Also included are High Street, South Street and Sea Road in Methil, and Main Street, Methilhill.

Levenmouth councillors will be asked to approve the £45,000 plan when they meet on Wednesday.

‘An absolutely ridiculous proposal’

However, many people in the community are questioning the need for the change.

They say there are few accidents on the proposed streets and cutting limits will make little difference to traffic speed.

One woman said: “It’s a ludicrous idea.

“Imagine the back-up of traffic if it all goes down to 20mph.

“Obviously all conceived by someone looking at a map without actually visiting the area.”

Another described it as “an absolutely ridiculous proposal”.

And a local man said: “Maybe if more money was put into catching real speeders, then the rest of us could be left alone to get on with life.”

Many people said there are not enough police to enforce the limit and the money would be better spent on filling potholes.

Formal public consultation on Levenmouth speed limit cut

Most residential areas in Levenmouth, including Methil and Buckhaven, already have a 20mph speed limit.

The council’s roads chief, John Mitchell, says lowering the remaining 30mph zones is in line with national Scottish Government policy.

And he says the move will also support the new active travel schemes being introduced alongside the new railway line.

“The existing part-time 20mph speed limit serving Levenmouth Academy on Methilhaven Road will be revoked and the electronic signs removed,” he said.

No speed humps will be introduced when the new rules begin.

However, Mr Mitchell added: “Speeds will be monitored and where a level of compliance is not being met, wider speed management measures can be considered.”

If councillors approve the bid, the public will then get a say through a formal consultation.