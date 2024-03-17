Full list of Dundee city centre parking options as Bell Street car park closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of Dundee city centre parking options as Bell Street car park closes

From Monday, Bell Street multi-storey car park will be shut for almost two years.

By Laura Devlin
The Olympia multi-storey car park. Image: DC Thomson.
The Olympia multi-storey car park. Image: DC Thomson.

Bell Street multi-storey car park is set to shut for almost two years as work gets underway on its transformation into a green travel hub.

From Monday March 18, motorists will no longer have access to the city centre facility and will instead have to seek alternative parking arrangements.

The closure is due to a £15 million project which will see the ageing car park renovated and modernised to create a fit for purpose facility.

But what other options are available to those wishing to park in Dundee City Centre?

Olympia multi-storey car park

The East Marketgait facility charges for parking between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week.

If you are using this facility outside of these hours, parking is free.

Charges range from £2.30 for two hours to £7 for £12 hours. It is a flat rate of £3 over the weekend.

The Olympia car park is also the only other facility motorists can use if they have purchased restricted monthly ticket – costing £100 – from Dundee City Council.

Monthly tickets are valid from either the 1st of the month the ticket is purchased for, or from the date of purchase if this is later.

These are non-refundable.

Gellatly Street multi-storey car park

Gellatly Street multi-storey car park has space for up to 430 vehicles.

Parking charges are in effect between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

It will cost you £2.70 if you use the Seagate facility for up to two hours.

Gellatly Street multi-storey car park in Dundee city centre. Image: DC Thomson.

And if you leave your car at Gellatly Street for up to 12 hours, a £10.70 charge will be implemented.

There is no flat rate for weekend parking.

A monthly parking ticket for Gellatly Street costs £110.

Greenmarket multi-storey car park

Charges at Greenmarket multi-storey car park are also in effect between 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.

There are 548 spaces available at this facility.

Greenmarket car park. Image: DC Thomson.

The same charges apply as Gellatly Street. These are:

  • 0-2 hours – £2.70
  • 2-3 hours – £4.70
  • 3-4 hours – £5.70
  • 4-5 hours – £7
  •  5-6 hours – £8.20
  • 6-10 hours – £10.70

Shore Terrace, Yeaman Shore and Discovery

Variable stay parking is available at Shore Terrace, Yeaman Shore and the Discovery.

Motorists will be charged between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 1pm and 6pm on Sundays.

Yeaman Shore. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The charges at these car parks are as follows:

  • 0-2 hours – £3.70
  • Per hour thereafter – £2.20

Rail station Greenmarket

Dundee railway station car park, located to the rear of the station, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Charges apply between 8am and 6pm on Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday between 1pm to 6pm.

Motorists will be charged £2.50 for up to 30 minutes, and £3.30 for an hour.

The maximum stay is three hours.

South Crichton Street parking area

The South Crichton Street parking area is located east to the V&A and is pay and display.

There are nine parking spaces in total, as well as six access spades for blue badge holders.

Motorists will be charged £7 for up to four hours parking.

Conversation