Full list of Dundee city centre parking options as Bell Street car park closes

Bell Street multi-storey car park is set to shut for almost two years as work gets underway on its transformation into a green travel hub.

From Monday March 18, motorists will no longer have access to the city centre facility and will instead have to seek alternative parking arrangements.

The closure is due to a £15 million project which will see the ageing car park renovated and modernised to create a fit for purpose facility.

But what other options are available to those wishing to park in Dundee City Centre?

Olympia multi-storey car park

The East Marketgait facility charges for parking between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week.

If you are using this facility outside of these hours, parking is free.

Charges range from £2.30 for two hours to £7 for £12 hours. It is a flat rate of £3 over the weekend.

The Olympia car park is also the only other facility motorists can use if they have purchased restricted monthly ticket – costing £100 – from Dundee City Council.

Monthly tickets are valid from either the 1st of the month the ticket is purchased for, or from the date of purchase if this is later.

These are non-refundable.

Gellatly Street multi-storey car park

Gellatly Street multi-storey car park has space for up to 430 vehicles.

Parking charges are in effect between 8am and 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

It will cost you £2.70 if you use the Seagate facility for up to two hours.

And if you leave your car at Gellatly Street for up to 12 hours, a £10.70 charge will be implemented.

There is no flat rate for weekend parking.

A monthly parking ticket for Gellatly Street costs £110.

Greenmarket multi-storey car park

Charges at Greenmarket multi-storey car park are also in effect between 8am to 8pm Monday to Sunday.

There are 548 spaces available at this facility.

The same charges apply as Gellatly Street. These are:

0-2 hours – £2.70

2-3 hours – £4.70

3-4 hours – £5.70

4-5 hours – £7

5-6 hours – £8.20

6-10 hours – £10.70

Shore Terrace, Yeaman Shore and Discovery

Variable stay parking is available at Shore Terrace, Yeaman Shore and the Discovery.

Motorists will be charged between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Saturday, and 1pm and 6pm on Sundays.

The charges at these car parks are as follows:

0-2 hours – £3.70

Per hour thereafter – £2.20

Rail station Greenmarket

Dundee railway station car park, located to the rear of the station, is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Charges apply between 8am and 6pm on Monday to Saturday, and on Sunday between 1pm to 6pm.

Motorists will be charged £2.50 for up to 30 minutes, and £3.30 for an hour.

The maximum stay is three hours.

South Crichton Street parking area

The South Crichton Street parking area is located east to the V&A and is pay and display.

There are nine parking spaces in total, as well as six access spades for blue badge holders.

Motorists will be charged £7 for up to four hours parking.