Dundee man’s relief after winning fight to move from council flat where he suffered ‘abuse’

A Dundee man has told of his relief after he won a fight to move away from a council flat where he claims he suffered abuse.

Darren Reilly, 39, had agreed with Dundee City Council he could move out of his flat on Happyhillock Road.

It came after claims he had suffered homophobic abuse and violence.

However, the council later backtracked – saying it deemed the flat was suitable for him to live in – meaning he would not have qualified for another local authority property.

Darren appealed his case with the help of charities.

He has now been told he is classed as homeless, which puts him on the list to get moved into another council house.

Darren said: “It is a big weight lifted off my shoulders that I don’t need to return to the property.

“I’d lived there for four years but had been suffering homophobic abuse and threats of violence.

“It made it difficult to continue living there – I had major concerns for my safety.”

Darren is now looking forward to a new start.

He added: “I’ve now moved up the waiting list to be rehoused.

“It gives me a chance to get a fresh start.

“While there is some way to go, I feel it is a move forward and I thank the council for assisting me and not making me return to the flat.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate for the council to discuss details about individuals.

“If any person has any concerns about their tenancy, they should contact their local housing office, where officers can discuss issues directly with them.

“People can call 01382 307301.”