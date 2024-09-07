Dundee man ‘told to return to council flat’ despite suffering ‘homophobic abuse and violence’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee man ‘told to return to council flat’ despite suffering ‘homophobic abuse and violence’

Darren Reilly says he would rather be homeless than go back to the council house on Happyhillock Road.

By James Simpson
Darren Reilly. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Darren Reilly. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A Dundee man claims the council has backtracked on an agreement to allow him to move home despite allegations he has suffered homophobic abuse and violence.

Darren Reilly received written confirmation Dundee City Council had agreed to his request to end his tenancy at the flat on Happyhilock Road after four years.

It came after he claimed he had been subjected to threats, attacks and abuse at his home.

A letter sent to Darren confirmed his tenancy would end on August 25 and the council has been putting him up in a hotel since.

He hoped he would then be able to secure a move to another house, either in Dundee or elsewhere.

But he claims the council has deemed the flat is fit for him to live in, and he must return if he wants to continue getting support from the local authority.

The 39-year-old insists he would rather have no home than move back in.

Darren wants a move from Happyhillock Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “It was the best news ever to be told the council was agreeing to end the tenancy.

“I had it in writing and thought I could now look forward to getting the relevant social point for another house.

“I’ve suffered homophobic abuse, been threatened with a weapon and been attacked at this flat on Happyhillock Road.

“I couldn’t believe it when the council said the property was now OK to occupy after agreeing to terminate the lease.”

Man found door to council flat ‘busted open’

Darren claims he has been unable to pursue any criminal case against those responsible for the violence and abuse as he fears for his safety.

He said: “I can’t go back to that flat.

“I’d honestly rather be homeless than live there again.

“There are issues in the block that have given me concerns for my safety.

“I went back early last Friday to avoid encountering anyone when collecting my mail.

“When I arrived, I found the door to the flat had been busted open.

The “busted” door to the flat. Image: Darren Reilly

“I can’t understand why the council wants me to return.

“For the sake of my own health, I’m hoping they will again agree to terminate the tenancy to end this nightmare.”

Housing charity Shelter Scotland and Dundee Independent Advocacy Support have taken up Darren’s case as he appeals the decision.

Charity says housing system ‘biased’

Alison Watson, Shelter Scotland director, said: “The housing system is broken but it’s also biased; too often people who face discrimination in their day-to-day lives suffer the most in Scotland’s housing emergency.

“Ultimately, we need to see more social housing delivered at pace so that everyone has access to a home that is safe, secure and meets their needs, and councils have to get the funding they need to do their jobs.

“Until that happens the housing emergency will continue to devastate lives in Dundee and across Scotland.”

Dundee City Council refused to comment directly on Darren’s case.

A spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate for the council to discuss details about individuals.

“If any person has any concerns about their tenancy, they should contact their local housing office, where officers can discuss issues directly with them.

“People can call 01382 307301.”

