Probe after house destroyed by fire at Dunfermline building site

An investigation has been launched after a house was destroyed by fire on a building site in Dunfermline.

Four fire crews fought for more than six hours to extinguish the blaze at a housing development on Hawk Street – near the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

A member of the public raised the alarm shortly after 9.30pm on Tuesday.

A timber-framed structure was destroyed in the fire.

A source at the Carnegie Fauld site, owned by Persimmon Homes, told The Courier the fire had caused “significant damage” to one of the house plots.

They added that the cause of the fire was not yet known as the structure was not safe to enter.

Health and safety inspectors to visit Dunfermline building site after fire

Nobody was injured in the incident.

It is understood the firm is to assess the health and safety risks posed by the fire on Wednesday.

A decision will then be made on how to make the gutted property safe.

The charred remains of the house are clearly visible with little of the structure left intact.

Persimmon Homes says it is unable to comment on the fire but it will be co-operating fully with both health and safety and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in their investigations.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service: said: “We got the call at 9.38pm on Monday of a house on fire on Hawk Street in Dunfermline.

“Four appliances, from Dunfermline and Lochgelly stations, were sent to the scene.

“The stop message was received at 4.30am and the last remaining crews left a short time after.”