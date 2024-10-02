Probe after house destroyed by fire at Dunfermline building site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Probe after house destroyed by fire at Dunfermline building site

Fire crews fought the blaze for more than six hours.

By Neil Henderson & Chloe Burrell
The fire destroyed the house at the Hawk Street site in Dunfermline.
The fire destroyed the house at the Hawk Street site in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

An investigation has been launched after a house was destroyed by fire on a building site in Dunfermline.

Four fire crews fought for more than six hours to extinguish the blaze at a housing development on Hawk Street – near the new Dunfermline Learning Campus.

A member of the public raised the alarm shortly after 9.30pm on Tuesday.

A timber-framed structure was destroyed in the fire.

A source at the Carnegie Fauld site, owned by Persimmon Homes, told The Courier the fire had caused “significant damage” to one of the house plots.

They added that the cause of the fire was not yet known as the structure was not safe to enter.

Health and safety inspectors to visit Dunfermline building site after fire

Nobody was injured in the incident.

It is understood the firm is to assess the health and safety risks posed by the fire on Wednesday.

A decision will then be made on how to make the gutted property safe.

The charred remains of the house are clearly visible with little of the structure left intact.

Persimmon Homes says it is unable to comment on the fire but it will be co-operating fully with both health and safety and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in their investigations.

The charred remains of the timber-framed property.
The charred remains of the timber-framed property. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
The Carnegie Fauld development in Dunfermline.
The Carnegie Fauld development in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service: said: “We got the call at 9.38pm on Monday of a house on fire on Hawk Street in Dunfermline.

“Four appliances, from Dunfermline and Lochgelly stations, were sent to the scene.

“The stop message was received at 4.30am and the last remaining crews left a short time after.”

