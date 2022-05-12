VIDEO: Sheku Bayoh inquiry hears frantic 999 calls for first time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Frantic 999 calls to police have been heard for the first time at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

Experts have created a minute-by-minute virtual reconstruction of events for the inquiry

Former police officer Mark DeGiovanni used witness statements, CCTV and photographs from the May 2015 incident, along with new laser imaging, to create a 3D model of the scene.

The resulting interactive model of Kirkcaldy in the areas of Hayfield Road, Hendry Road and Templehall Avenue was then overlayed with footage and audio from the incident and played to the inquiry.

999 calls played to Sheku Bayoh inquiry

In dashcam footage from a vehicle being driven on Temphelhall Avenue Mr Bayoh can be seen striding down the road while wearing a white t-shirt.

Occupants of the vehicle driven by Harry Kolberg then make the first call to police at 7.09am.

The caller tells police: “There’s about a six-foot black guy in the T-Hall area…”

The call then fades out and numerous other callers are heard reporting a “black man” with a “huge blade”.

Mobile phone footage taken by Robson Kolberg then shows vehicles turning and fleeing as Mr Bayoh walks back along Hayfield Road in the direction of Hendry Road.

Officers arrived on scene within 10 minutes of the first call to police.

Ambulance called to scene

Audio from police radios at 7.23am show that Mr Bayoh was restrained and officers believed there was “no risk” at that time.

DS Samantha Davidson is heard saying: “The male’s on the ground at the moment. We’ve got several officers taking a big restraint.

“We’ll get back to you, however we’re going to need more control with leg restraints etc…

“But he’s down on the ground, so there’s no risk at the moment.”

The audio also reveals that an ambulance was already en-route due to an officer being struck in the head during the incident.

‘Use all restraints necessary’

Another officer, Sergeant Scott Maxwell, says: “PC Short’s been struck to the head. Is a bit upset, we’re going to need an ambulance here to check her over.

“No bleeding, no visible injury though.”

A control room operator tells them: “Yes, yes. Just continue to stay safe and keep full control. Use all restraints necessary”.

However just minutes later a second ambulance is called for as Mr Bayoh falls unconscious.

An officer, identified as PC Alan Smith, can be heard saying over the police Airwave system: “The male appears to be unconscious, breathing, not responsive.

“Get an ambulance for him.”

Seconds after the ambulance arrived on scene another radio message was sent by DS Davidson saying: “The male’s on the stretcher, he’s going to hospital. He remains in cardiac arrest.”

Mr Bayoh died following the May 3, 2015 incident.

3D model created with laser technology

Mr DiGiovanni, co-founder of Advanced Laser Imaging, told the inquiry how technology allowed him to place a knife alleged to have been carried by Mr Bayoh within the model, despite only a single photo – taken on a police officer’s phone – existing of the weapon at the scene.

Mr DeGiovanni said they cross referenced the timing of 999 calls to the audio from the dashcam, and used the movement of the vehicle to link it to CCTV footage from a nearby pub.

This helped them line up the timeline of events.

The inquiry is expected to hear from the first of its civilian witnesses on Friday.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Bracadale, aims to examine the circumstances surrounding his death and whether race was a factor.

More than 30,000 pieces of evidence are currently being considered.

Police officers involved in the inquiry had sought official undertakings that what they say during the hearings cannot be used later.

However, they failed in their bid and the Crown has reserved its right to prosecute in all matters related to the case.