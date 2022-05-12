VIDEO: Sheku Bayoh inquiry hears frantic 999 calls for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

VIDEO: Sheku Bayoh inquiry hears frantic 999 calls for first time

By Kirsty McIntosh
May 12 2022, 6.44pm Updated: May 12 2022, 10.19pm

Frantic 999 calls to police have been heard for the first time at the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

Experts have created a minute-by-minute virtual reconstruction of events for the inquiry

Former police officer Mark DeGiovanni used witness statements, CCTV and photographs from the May 2015 incident, along with new laser imaging, to create a 3D model of the scene.

The resulting interactive model of Kirkcaldy in the areas of Hayfield Road, Hendry Road and Templehall Avenue was then overlayed with footage and audio from the incident and played to the inquiry.

999 calls played to Sheku Bayoh inquiry

In dashcam footage from a vehicle being driven on Temphelhall Avenue Mr Bayoh can be seen striding down the road while wearing a white t-shirt.

Robson Kolberg’s mobile phone footage shows Mr Bayoh striding down Hayfield Road.

Occupants of the vehicle driven by Harry Kolberg then make the first call to police at 7.09am.

The caller tells police: “There’s about a six-foot black guy in the T-Hall area…”

The call then fades out and numerous other callers are heard reporting a “black man” with a “huge blade”.

Mobile phone footage taken by Robson Kolberg then shows vehicles turning and fleeing as Mr Bayoh walks back along Hayfield Road in the direction of Hendry Road.

Officers arrived on scene within 10 minutes of the first call to police.

Ambulance called to scene

Audio from police radios at 7.23am show that Mr Bayoh was restrained and officers believed there was “no risk” at that time.

DS Samantha Davidson is heard saying: “The male’s on the ground at the moment. We’ve got several officers taking a big restraint.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

“We’ll get back to you, however we’re going to need more control with leg restraints etc…

“But he’s down on the ground, so there’s no risk at the moment.”

The audio also reveals that an ambulance was already en-route due to an officer being struck in the head during the incident.

‘Use all restraints necessary’

Another officer, Sergeant Scott Maxwell, says: “PC Short’s been struck to the head. Is a bit upset, we’re going to need an ambulance here to check her over.

“No bleeding, no visible injury though.”

A control room operator tells them: “Yes, yes. Just continue to stay safe and keep full control. Use all restraints necessary”.

Snapchat footage of Sheku Bayoh’s restraint.

However just minutes later a second ambulance is called for as Mr Bayoh falls unconscious.

An officer, identified as PC Alan Smith, can be heard saying over the police Airwave system: “The male appears to be unconscious, breathing, not responsive.

“Get an ambulance for him.”

The image of a knife taken on the phone of a police officer near the area where Sheku Bayoh was restrained.

Seconds after the ambulance arrived on scene another radio message was sent by DS Davidson saying: “The male’s on the stretcher, he’s going to hospital. He remains in cardiac arrest.”

Mr Bayoh died following the May 3, 2015 incident.

3D model created with laser technology

Mr DiGiovanni, co-founder of Advanced Laser Imaging, told the inquiry how technology allowed him to place a knife alleged to have been carried by Mr Bayoh within the model, despite only a single photo – taken on a police officer’s phone – existing of the weapon at the scene.

Overview of a 3D model of the scene for the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

Mr DeGiovanni said they cross referenced the timing of 999 calls to the audio from the dashcam, and used the movement of the vehicle to link it to CCTV footage from a nearby pub.

This helped them line up the timeline of events.

The inquiry is expected to hear from the first of its civilian witnesses on Friday.

Reconstruction of the area as it was in 2015.
Reconstructions – (L-R) Hayfield Road, Templehall Avenue and Hendry Road. Kirkcaldy.

The inquiry, chaired by Lord Bracadale, aims to examine the circumstances surrounding his death and whether race was a factor.

More than 30,000 pieces of evidence are currently being considered.

Police officers involved in the inquiry had sought official undertakings that what they say during the hearings cannot be used later.

However, they failed in their bid and the Crown has reserved its right to prosecute in all matters related to the case.

Sheku Bayoh: Key questions answered as the inquiry into Fife man’s death meets in Edinburgh

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier