Dundee United launch hunt for new academy chief

Dundee United have kicked off their search for a new academy boss, following the departure of Paul Cowie.

As of June 18, the Tangerines are inviting applications for the role, responsible, in the club’s own words, for ‘the strategic and operational leadership of the Dundee United FC youth academy’.

The development of young talent has been brought back to the fore of the club’s business model under the ownership of Mark Ogren.

As such, the academy director role is a key one, with the search for Cowie’s successor to be led by United chief executive Luigi Capuano.

Cowie, brother of Ross County boss Don Cowie, succeeded Andy Goldie in the Tangerines’ top youth job in 2022 and Courier Sport understands he could be set to take a first team job working with his brother in Dingwall.

United’s academy is rated amongst the best in the country by the Scottish FA, having retained its ‘CAS Elite’ status for the sixth consecutive year.

Thirteen graduates featured for the first team last season, while the club’s U/18 side reached the Scottish Youth Cup semi-final before losing to Rangers on penalties.

Candidates have until Friday, June 28 at 5pm to submit their application.