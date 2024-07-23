Bid to create holiday apartments and outdoor events cabin in Dunkeld

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to create holiday apartments and outdoor events cabin in Dunkeld

"It will be a nice addition as there is not a lot of accommodation in the village."

By Chloe Burrell
Tay House in Dunkeld.
Tay House in Dunkeld. Image: Google Street View

A plan has been lodged to transform a Dunkeld guesthouse into a holiday apartment block with an outdoor event cabin.

Tay House has submitted a bid to Perth and Kinross Council to turn the property into a serviced apartment accommodation.

At the moment, guests are able to book a room and enjoy a continental self-serve breakfast from the dining area.

Apartments with a kitchenette self-catering facility are also on offer.

Guests can even choose to book exclusive use of Tay House which allows private use of the dining room and kitchen.

There is an outdoor boathouse that is part of Tay House and now owner Michael Smith is hoping to include a bar space.

Bid to turn Tay House into holiday apartments

He said: “We’re in a great location and there is a car park opposite Tay House that we’re hoping to make use of.

“We’ve completed our summer house and we’re looking to put in bar facilities to be more like a hotel.

“We want to diversify the business. We’re not a typical hotel.

“It’s quite relaxed and it is more like renting a room.

“We offer a continental breakfast but not a fully cooked breakfast.

“In September 2016, we started a full renovation as it was in a bad state.

“It had been used as staff accommodation for 25 years so it was pretty run down.

“We then soft-launched it in 2019.”

Dunkeld scheme ‘a nice addition’

If the proposal is approved, a cabin will be installed outside in the car park space by the boathouse which will host events.

“It will be a nice addition as there is not a lot of accommodation in the village,” Michael continued.

“It will be complimentary to the area and provide more choice for visitors.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point so I’m very pleased.

“If approved, it’s going to take it to the next level.”

Perth and Kinross Council will review the application before making a decision.

Conversation