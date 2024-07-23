Bid to create holiday apartments and outdoor events cabin in Dunkeld

A plan has been lodged to transform a Dunkeld guesthouse into a holiday apartment block with an outdoor event cabin.

Tay House has submitted a bid to Perth and Kinross Council to turn the property into a serviced apartment accommodation.

At the moment, guests are able to book a room and enjoy a continental self-serve breakfast from the dining area.

Apartments with a kitchenette self-catering facility are also on offer.

Guests can even choose to book exclusive use of Tay House which allows private use of the dining room and kitchen.

There is an outdoor boathouse that is part of Tay House and now owner Michael Smith is hoping to include a bar space.

Bid to turn Tay House into holiday apartments

He said: “We’re in a great location and there is a car park opposite Tay House that we’re hoping to make use of.

“We’ve completed our summer house and we’re looking to put in bar facilities to be more like a hotel.

“We want to diversify the business. We’re not a typical hotel.

“It’s quite relaxed and it is more like renting a room.

“We offer a continental breakfast but not a fully cooked breakfast.

“In September 2016, we started a full renovation as it was in a bad state.

“It had been used as staff accommodation for 25 years so it was pretty run down.

“We then soft-launched it in 2019.”

Dunkeld scheme ‘a nice addition’

If the proposal is approved, a cabin will be installed outside in the car park space by the boathouse which will host events.

“It will be a nice addition as there is not a lot of accommodation in the village,” Michael continued.

“It will be complimentary to the area and provide more choice for visitors.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this point so I’m very pleased.

“If approved, it’s going to take it to the next level.”

Perth and Kinross Council will review the application before making a decision.