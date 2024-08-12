£600k ‘Turret House’ with stunning views over Perthshire countryside for sale

A stunning four-bedroom home with uninterrupted views of the Perthshire countryside has come to the market.

The Turret House in Weem, near Aberfeldy, is advertised for £600,000.

The property is in walk-in condition and would make a wonderful family home or holiday retreat.

It enjoys an elevated position with uninterrupted views over the valley to the local hills.

Set well back from the road, it is in a peaceful location but still convenient for local amenities.

The impressive house is designed to look like an old traditional house that has been lovingly restored but is actually only around 20 years old.

The approach up the driveway shows off the turret which gives the house its name and you arrive at the front door with the views off to your right.

Turret House has oil central heating, with underfloor heating downstairs and radiators upstairs.

Enter into a spacious and inviting hallway which leads through to the large living room with half-circle bay windows to the front and a woodburning stove set in a fireplace with a wooden mantel shelf above.

The flooring is slate effect tiling which extends through to the adjoining kitchen.

The kitchen has a large range of wall and floor units and an island unit with granite worktop.

There is a built-in electric oven, induction hob, dishwasher and fridge freezer and plenty of space for a large dining table if desired.

There is a glazed door onto the patio area to the front.

The adjacent utility room has an additional sink, boiler and spaces for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

A good-sized double bedroom and a shower room complete the ground floor accommodation.

The upper floor is accessed by a timber spiral staircase with a beautifully-made curved wooden banister.

The landing accesses bedrooms two and three with a family bathroom.

The master bedroom suite is at the end of the corridor and consists of a large bedroom with en-suite shower room and two sets of built-in double wardrobes.

Externally, there is a large driveway to the house and a car port on the end which is currently used as a bin store and drying area.

There is a patio area to the front with a wooden fence partitioning the area from the driveway.

The ground slopes downwards in front of the house with a path running through a wildlife area of trees and shrubs.

At the rear of the house is a wood store and two garden sheds.

Steps lead up to the raised garden area at the back where there is a meandering path through the trees and potential to create an elevated seating area if desired.

The Turret House is being marketed by J&H Mitchell for offers over £600,000.

