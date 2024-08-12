£600k ‘Turret House’ with stunning views over Perthshire countryside for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£600k ‘Turret House’ with stunning views over Perthshire countryside for sale

By Stephen Eighteen
The Turret House in Weem, near Aberfeldy.
The Turret House is in Weem, near Aberfeldy. Image: J&H Mitchell

A stunning four-bedroom home with uninterrupted views of the Perthshire countryside has come to the market.

The Turret House in Weem, near Aberfeldy, is advertised for £600,000.

The property is in walk-in condition and would make a wonderful family home or holiday retreat.

It enjoys an elevated position with uninterrupted views over the valley to the local hills.

Set well back from the road, it is in a peaceful location but still convenient for local amenities.

The impressive house is designed to look like an old traditional house that has been lovingly restored but is actually only around 20 years old.

The approach up the driveway shows off the turret which gives the house its name and you arrive at the front door with the views off to your right.

Turret House has oil central heating, with underfloor heating downstairs and radiators upstairs.

The property has a spacious hallway. Image: J&H Mitchell
the large living room has half-circle bay windows to the front. Image: J&H Mitchell
Stunning views from the front room. Image:  J&H Mitchell
The kitchen has a large range of wall and floor units. Image: J&H Mitchell
The island unit with granite worktop in the kitchen. Image: J&H Mitchell

Enter into a spacious and inviting hallway which leads through to the large living room with half-circle bay windows to the front and a woodburning stove set in a fireplace with a wooden mantel shelf above.

The flooring is slate effect tiling which extends through to the adjoining kitchen.

The kitchen has a large range of wall and floor units and an island unit with granite worktop.

There is a built-in electric oven, induction hob, dishwasher and fridge freezer and plenty of space for a large dining table if desired.

There is a glazed door onto the patio area to the front.

The adjacent utility room has an additional sink, boiler and spaces for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

A good-sized double bedroom and a shower room complete the ground floor accommodation.

The upper floor is accessed by a timber spiral staircase with a beautifully-made curved wooden banister.

The landing accesses bedrooms two and three with a family bathroom.

The master bedroom suite is at the end of the corridor and consists of a large bedroom with en-suite shower room and two sets of built-in double wardrobes.

The upper floor is accessed by a timber spiral staircase. Image: J&H Mitchell
One of the two bedrooms upstairs. Image: J&H Mitchell
The master bedroom has a large bedroom with en-suite shower room. Image: J&H Mitchell
Another view of the master bedroom. Image: J&H Mitchell
The family bathroom. Image: J&H Mitchell
A toilet off the landing. Image: J&H Mitchell
There is ample space for storage: Image: J&H Mitchell
Another of the rooms is used for storage. Image: J&H Mitchell

Externally, there is a large driveway to the house and a car port on the end which is currently used as a bin store and drying area.

There is a patio area to the front with a wooden fence partitioning the area from the driveway.

There is a large driveway to the front. Image: J&H Mitchell
A car port is currently used as a bin store and drying area. Image: J&H Mitchell
There are spectacular views of the Perthshire countryside. Image: J&H Mitchell
Rear view of the house. Image: J&H Mitchell
A patio area to the front has a wooden fence partitioning the area from the driveway. Image: J&H Mitchell

The ground slopes downwards in front of the house with a path running through a wildlife area of trees and shrubs.

At the rear of the house is a wood store and two garden sheds.

Steps lead up to the raised garden area at the back where there is a meandering path through the trees and potential to create an elevated seating area if desired.

The Turret House is being marketed by J&H Mitchell for offers over £600,000.

Elsewhere, this beautiful £895k turreted Perthshire Victorian house has a stunning glass and steel extension.

