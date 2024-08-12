Jack Walton hails Dundee United fans backing after making amends for penalty error

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Jack Walton hails Dundee United fans backing after making amends for penalty error

Walton conceded a spot-kick following an uncharacteristic error, but then thwarted Eamon Brophy from 12 yards.

Jack Walton makes an outstanding low save to deny Eamonn Brophy from the spot.
Walton makes an outstanding low save to deny Eamonn Brophy from the spot. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton has hailed the support of the travelling Arabs after making amends for his own mistake by producing a fine penalty save against Ross County on Saturday.

Walton spilled a relatively tame Scott Allardice drive in the first period in Dingwall and, as he sought to collect the rebound, tripped Ronan Hale.

Referee Craig Napier swiftly pointed to the spot, with the subsequent VAR check giving him no reason to go the monitor.

But despite his error, the 996 United fans in attendance chanted Walton’s name incessantly prior to Eamonn Brophy’s spot-kick. And it had the desired effect.

The on-loan Luton Town man made amends in style, plunging low to his right to thwart the former St Mirren and Kilmarnock forward.

Dundee United's Jack Walton trips Ronan Hale in the box.
Jack Walton trips Ronan Hale in the box. Image: SNS

“That (singing his name) was amazing,” said Walton. “The fans have been great to me since the day I got here and I always feel I have had their support, so it was good to give them something back by making that save.

“There was nothing I could do (about the mistake) but I was able to do something about the following action, which is the penalty. I had to concentrate and make sure I did my job – and that time, I did.”

Walton: United were lucky to go in level

Walton produced another magnificent low stop to tip an instinctive Hale volley around the post, with the English stopper afforded a busy day at the office.

County posted 12 shots on target, with the majority coming during a first 45 minutes in which United failed to turn up.

Jack Walton rises highest to catch a deep delivery
Walton rises highest to catch a deep delivery. Image: Shutterstock.

“The chances are playing against better opposition, I am going to have to make more saves than I did last season,” continued Walton. “But I feel one of the strengths of my game is shot stopping.

“I’ve got to keep the ball out of the back of the net and keep us in the game when we weather storms.”

He added: “It was very clear that the first half performance wasn’t good enough. It wasn’t the standards we set ourselves. We just never got going and were really lucky to go in level. The second half was much better.”

“Really disappointed”

Indeed, United grabbed the lead through David Babunski and restricted County to limited opportunities after the interval.

However, there would be an agonising sting in the tail when Hale converted an Alex Samuel cross with 95 minutes on the clock – created when Vicko Sevelj, Richard Odada and Declan Gallagher all inexplicably challenged for the same long ball.

Boss Jim Goodwin described the manner of the goal as “unacceptable”.

Jack Walton applauds the Dundee United faithful
Walton applauds the United faithful. Image: Shutterstock.

“We’re really disappointed to throw a clean sheet away so late in the game,” added Walton. “We’ll get onto the training pitch and work hard. We know we are up against better opposition this year and we have to defend better.”

