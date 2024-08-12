Scott Tiffoney reveals Dundee derby disappointment fuelled brilliant Hearts display as he talks ‘red card’ tackle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Tiffoney reveals Dundee derby disappointment fuelled brilliant Hearts display as he talks ‘red card’ tackle

The Dens attacker put on a superb display against the Jambos, taking the Man of the Match award.

Scott Tiffoney was Man of the Match against Hearts. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Scott Tiffoney was a man on a mission against Hearts – he had a big point to prove.

The Dundee forward ran the Jambos ragged in a superb first-half showing as he showed why he should be a starter for Tony Docherty’s side.

Tiffoney admitted he was hurt by missing out on the starting XI for the Dundee derby that kicked off the Premiership season.

It was the third game in a row he’d been named as a substitute despite some impressive showings in the early matches of the campaign.

His dismay after the derby was clearly evident in photos of Tiffoney at full time at Tannadice.

Tony Docherty with Scott Tiffoney after full-time in the derby. Image: Alan Rennie/Shutterstock
But, rather than sulk, the Dundee attacker used the disappointment to fuel him in the following week.

“That’s your life as a footballer – sometimes there’s ups, sometimes there’s downs,” the Man of the Match said after seeing off Hearts.

“Obviously last week, missing out on the derby, I wasn’t happy. But to come out and put that performance in, I was delighted.

Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
“I think every footballer has to use disappointment to push them on a bit.

“When you’re not playing in a game as big as the Dundee derby, you just need to keep your head right, do well when you get the chance, and hopefully stay in the team.

“You can go the other way, but I like to keep my mentality the way I have and just try to prove people wrong and I think if you ask any footballer, that’s the best thing to do.”

‘I was lucky’

Tiffoney was at the heart of everything for Dundee as they racked up three goals in the first half on Saturday, eventually seeing out the game 3-1.

Manager Docherty praised his man for giving the impressive Gerald Taylor a “torrid time”.

Gerald Taylor wipes out Tiffoney. Image: SNS
That battle, though, did threaten to boil over when the Costa Rican flew into a wild tackle on Tiffoney but escaped a red card.

The Dundee winger admits he was lucky to avoid getting seriously hurt.

“I thought it was a straight red and I thought I was lucky to avoid the boy’s tackle,” Tiffoney explained.

“The ref didn’t really explain the decision, he just said that VAR had said it wasn’t a red card but I was quite shocked.

“I just heard him coming and it was just a quick reaction from me to get out the way, but he came in far too fast.

“He just missed me, I just managed to avoid it at the last second.”

