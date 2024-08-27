Police hunt driver who fled scene of Dundee crash

Police are hunting for a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Dundee.

Officers were called to Sandeman Street, near Dens Park, on Monday afternoon after a car crashed into two parked vehicles.

The driver then left the scene.

Police say they are following “a positive line of inquiry”.

One resident said: “I came past in the aftermath of the crash and saw there was extensive damage to two of the cars.

“Folk were speaking about the driver of one of the vehicles running off and another person was also in the car.

“Hopefully the person responsible is caught.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 2.25pm on Monday, police received a report of a car crashing into two parked vehicles in the Sandeman Street area of Dundee.

“The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to emergency services arriving.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”