Police hunt driver who fled scene of Dundee crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police hunt driver who fled scene of Dundee crash

Two parked cars were damaged in the smash.

By James Simpson
Police at the crash on Sandeman Street in Dundee. Image: Supplied
Police at the crash on Sandeman Street in Dundee. Image: Supplied

Police are hunting for a driver who fled the scene of a crash in Dundee.

Officers were called to Sandeman Street, near Dens Park, on Monday afternoon after a car crashed into two parked vehicles.

The driver then left the scene.

Police say they are following “a positive line of inquiry”.

Crash at Sandeman Street, Dundee.
One of the damaged cars. Image: Supplied
A Peugeot was uplifted from the scene. Image: Supplied

One resident said: “I came past in the aftermath of the crash and saw there was extensive damage to two of the cars.

“Folk were speaking about the driver of one of the vehicles running off and another person was also in the car.

“Hopefully the person responsible is caught.”

Police probe as driver leaves Dundee crash

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 2.25pm on Monday, police received a report of a car crashing into two parked vehicles in the Sandeman Street area of Dundee.

“The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to emergency services arriving.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”

More from Dundee

Sam Foster, Dundee Sheriff Court
Former Dundee pizza shop boss caught in police sting arranging child abuse
Crystal Symphony Cruise Ship docked at Dundee Port. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Look inside 780ft Crystal Symphony as latest cruise ship docks in Dundee
Andrew Cussick
Man jailed for violently robbing victim he lured into Dundee alleyway
The Met Office has forecast a week of summer weather for the region.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for spell of summer weather and 22°C temperatures as…
The Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tay Road Bridge: £4m worth of refurbishment work planned
A bowler at Tenpin Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tenpin Dundee: What do customers make of bowling alley a year after opening?
A Dundee Stars training session. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Stars ban fan over racism at Fife Flyers match
Jason-Lee Jack
St Andrews thug finally sentenced for 'bogging' police bite
A Stagecoach bus.
Dundee and Angus bus delays due to 'roadworks and congestion'
Crash at Sandeman Street, Dundee.
Dundee road temporarily closed after 'three-vehicle crash' near Dens Park