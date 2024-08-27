Former Kirkcaldy public toilet going under the hammer for £26,000

A former public toilet in Kirkcaldy is going up for auction next week with a starting price of £26,000.

The vacant block in Brodick Road is next to a car park and the Templehall Tavern.

And it already has planning permission to turn it into a hot food takeaway.

It is being offered for sale by Future Property Auctions.

And it will go under the hammer on September 5.

The auctioneers describe it as “an excellent investment opportunity in a sought-after area”.

And they say it is ready for renovation/conversion.

Bringing Kirkcaldy public toilet into ‘beneficial use’

Pictures show the Kirkcaldy building, measuring almost nine metres by four metres, is empty with no toilets or sinks.

It was declared surplus to requirements by Fife Council several years ago.

Bare walls have been vandalised and there is evidence it has been used as a shelter.

In 2008, councillors refused Mr Yam Fat Yim planning permission to transform it into a takeaway.

However, the decision was overturned by the Scottish Government on appeal.

The reporter said the proposal would bring a vacant building into beneficial use.