Former Kirkcaldy public toilet going under the hammer for £26,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Former Kirkcaldy public toilet going under the hammer for £26,000

The block comes with planning permission for a takeaway.

By Claire Warrender
The former public toilet block in Kirkcaldy. Image: Future Property Auctions.
The former public toilet block in Kirkcaldy. Image: Future Property Auctions.

A former public toilet in Kirkcaldy is going up for auction next week with a starting price of £26,000.

The vacant block in Brodick Road is next to a car park and the Templehall Tavern.

The block formerly used as a public toilet in Kirkcaldy
The block formerly used as a public toilet in Kirkcaldy. Image: Future Property Auctions.

And it already has planning permission to turn it into a hot food takeaway.

It is being offered for sale by Future Property Auctions.

And it will go under the hammer on September 5.

The auctioneers describe it as “an excellent investment opportunity in a sought-after area”.

And they say it is ready for renovation/conversion.

Bringing Kirkcaldy public toilet into ‘beneficial use’

Pictures show the Kirkcaldy building, measuring almost nine metres by four metres, is empty with no toilets or sinks.

It was declared surplus to requirements by Fife Council several years ago.

Bare walls have been vandalised and there is evidence it has been used as a shelter.

How the Kirkcaldy public toilet block looks inside, with graffiti and litter
How the Kirkcaldy public toilet block looks inside. Image: Future Property Auctions.

In 2008, councillors refused Mr Yam Fat Yim planning permission to transform it into a takeaway.

However, the decision was overturned by the Scottish Government on appeal.

The reporter said the proposal would bring a vacant building into beneficial use.

More from Fife

Tom Holland with Anstruther Fish Bar staff
Hollywood star Tom Holland pays surprise visit to Anstruther Fish Bar
The former public toilet block in Kirkcaldy. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Renewed warning for Fife dog owners as parvovirus spreads to St Andrews and Cupar
The Met Office has forecast a week of summer weather for the region.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for spell of summer weather and 22°C temperatures as…
The former public toilet block in Kirkcaldy. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Work on Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake's St Andrews cinema plan to start within…
19th hole Earlsferry to close
Earlsferry bar and restaurant closes down due to 'overwhelming' costs
Robert Brown
Fife predator who sexually abused two vulnerable boys is jailed for four years
The former public toilet block in Kirkcaldy. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Dundee Stars ban fan over racism at Fife Flyers match
Jason-Lee Jack
St Andrews thug finally sentenced for 'bogging' police bite
A92 fallen tree
A92 reopens after fallen tree blocked road near Glenrothes
The former public toilet block in Kirkcaldy. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Scottish Coal Carrying Championships: All you need to know about this weekend's Fife event

Conversation