Distance no object as Fifer Colin flies 3,200 miles for 70-mile pedal with Angus pal Roy on Ride the North

A 40-year friendship forged in Dundee saw a former Fifer fly the Atlantic for a 70-mile cycle ride around Angus with one of his best pals.

Colin Wynd from Cupar and Roy McBride, who grew up near Forfar, were among 2,000 cyclists who lined up for Ride the North on Saturday.

It was the first visit of the popular event to Angus and turned out to be a huge hit.

And the former college pals had plenty time to catch up on the area’s rolling roads.

The route included a refreshment halt in Roy’s home village of Letham.

The 49-year-old also now lives in Fife and is managing director of Dalgety Bay-based optics firm PowerPhotonic.

He’s a keen cyclist having tackled sportive challenges including Etape Caledonia.

And Colin flew in from his home in New Jersey specially for the event.

Kingsway Tech friendship

Roy said: “Colin, myself and another Letham pal, Ronnie Forbes, all became friends when we did our A Levels at Kingsway Tech in Dundee.

“We’ve stayed pals and had planned a big reunion a couple of years ago, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

“Ride the North is a different type of event and Colin flew over just to take part.

“It was a great day, but a tough ride back uphill into the wind on the last stage from Lunan.

“I think Ride the North put Angus in a good light – the roads were quiet, drivers were courteous and the scenery was great.”

The Square in Letham was a familiar sight for Roy on the first checkpoint outside the Commercial Inn.

Among the huge field of riders, Roy and Colin stood out in distinctive fur hats from New York’s famous Five Boro Ride.

“Colin did the event recently among 40,000 riders and the hats were a big hit.

“They were fun until the last 10 miles of headwind,” he joked.