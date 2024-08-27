Distance no object as Fifer Colin flies 3,200 miles for 70-mile pedal with Angus pal Roy on Ride the North

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Distance no object as Fifer Colin flies 3,200 miles for 70-mile pedal with Angus pal Roy on Ride the North

A pair of former students from Dundee's Kingsway Tech 40 years ago were among 2,000 cyclists on the roads of Angus at the weekend.

By Graham Brown
Roy McBride (right) and Colin Wynd in Letham Square on Ride the North. Image: Supplied
A 40-year friendship forged in Dundee saw a former Fifer fly the Atlantic for a 70-mile cycle ride around Angus with one of his best pals.

Colin Wynd from Cupar and Roy McBride, who grew up near Forfar, were among 2,000 cyclists who lined up for Ride the North on Saturday.

It was the first visit of the popular event to Angus and turned out to be a huge hit.

Ride the North participants in The Square, Letham.
And the former college pals had plenty time to catch up on the area’s rolling roads.

The route included a refreshment halt in Roy’s home village of Letham.

The 49-year-old also now lives in Fife and is managing director of Dalgety Bay-based optics firm PowerPhotonic.

He’s a keen cyclist having tackled sportive challenges including Etape Caledonia.

And Colin flew in from his home in New Jersey specially for the event.

Kingsway Tech friendship

Roy said: “Colin, myself and another Letham pal, Ronnie Forbes, all became friends when we did our A Levels at Kingsway Tech in Dundee.

“We’ve stayed pals and had planned a big reunion a couple of years ago, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

“Ride the North is a different type of event and Colin flew over just to take part.

College pals reunite for Ride the North in Angus.
“It was a great day, but a tough ride back uphill into the wind on the last stage from Lunan.

“I think Ride the North put Angus in a good light – the roads were quiet, drivers were courteous and the scenery was great.”

The Square in Letham was a familiar sight for Roy on the first checkpoint outside the Commercial Inn.

Ride the North cycle event in Angus.
Among the huge field of riders, Roy and Colin stood out in distinctive fur hats from New York’s famous Five Boro Ride.

“Colin did the event recently among 40,000 riders and the hats were a big hit.

“They were fun until the last 10 miles of headwind,” he joked.

