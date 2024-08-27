Hollywood star Tom Holland pays surprise visit to Anstruther Fish Bar

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has paid a surprise visit to Anstruther Fish Bar.

The 28-year-old, best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel film series, stopped by the Fife takeaway in recent days.

The eatery took to social media to share a photo of the actor standing alongside members of staff.

‘Another Hollywood star’ visits Anstruther takeaway

The Facebook post said: “We were over the moon that Spider-Man star Tom Holland decided to swing in and try our fish and chips recently.

“Another Hollywood star ticked off our list.”

There was no preferential treatment for Holland, however, with a photo showing him having to queue up alongside the rest of the customers.

The reason for his visit is unclear but Holland is known for his love of golf.

In April, he held a charity golf tournament at Kingsbarns before supporting his brother Harry at a film festival.

Harry was also in St Andrews in recent days, according to posts on Instagram.

Anstruther Fish Bar has welcomed several famous faces over the years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted paying the fish and chip shop a visit back in 2021.

Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall are among the A-listers who have also graced the East Neuk restaurant.

Elsewhere in the East Neuk, The 19th Hole restaurant and bar in Earlsferry has closed down.