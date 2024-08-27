Hollywood star Tom Holland pays surprise visit to Anstruther Fish Bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Hollywood star Tom Holland pays surprise visit to Anstruther Fish Bar

The Spider-Man actor stopped for photos with staff from the takeaway.

By Ben MacDonald
Tom Holland with Anstruther Fish Bar staff
Tom Holland with staff at the takeaway. Image: Anstruther Fish Bar/Facebook

Hollywood actor Tom Holland has paid a surprise visit to Anstruther Fish Bar.

The 28-year-old, best known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel film series, stopped by the Fife takeaway in recent days.

The eatery took to social media to share a photo of the actor standing alongside members of staff.

‘Another Hollywood star’ visits Anstruther takeaway

The Facebook post said: “We were over the moon that Spider-Man star Tom Holland decided to swing in and try our fish and chips recently.

“Another Hollywood star ticked off our list.”

There was no preferential treatment for Holland, however, with a photo showing him having to queue up alongside the rest of the customers.

The reason for his visit is unclear but Holland is known for his love of golf.

In April, he held a charity golf tournament at Kingsbarns before supporting his brother Harry at a film festival.

Anstruther Fish Bar. Image: Google Street View

Harry was also in St Andrews in recent days, according to posts on Instagram.

Anstruther Fish Bar has welcomed several famous faces over the years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted paying the fish and chip shop a visit back in 2021.

Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall are among the A-listers who have also graced the East Neuk restaurant.

Elsewhere in the East Neuk, The 19th Hole restaurant and bar in Earlsferry has closed down.

