ANDREW BATCHELOR: Cruise terminal building in Dundee would be game-changer

'A proper terminal would signal Dundee’s commitment to establishing itself as a key player in the UK’s cruise industry.'

Vasco da Gama cruise ship docked in Dundee earlier this month. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Andrew Batchelor

As someone who is on a cruise from Dundee to Norway, I’ve had the opportunity to reflect on the incredible growth of our city’s cruising industry.

Over recent years, the city has seen an increasing number of cruises entering its port, bringing with them a wave of excitement and opportunity.

However, while this growth is certainly something to celebrate, it has also highlighted the need for further investment in the City of Discovery’s maritime infrastructure, particularly the development of a dedicated cruise terminal.

During my time on board, I’ve had the pleasure of speaking with fellow passengers from Dundee.

The consensus is clear – a cruise terminal building in the city would be a game-changer.

‘Facilities lacking’

Currently, the facilities for cruise passengers are somewhat lacking, with the terminal being little more than a large tent.

While this setup is functional, it doesn’t quite capture the grandeur or efficiency that one would expect from a city on the rise.

A proper cruise terminal would not only enhance the experience for passengers but also signal Dundee’s commitment to establishing itself as a key player in the UK’s cruise industry.

The need for such a facility becomes even more apparent when considering the growing number of cruises now departing from and arriving here.

The Dundee Cruise page, a fantastic resource for anyone interested in the city’s cruising schedule, frequently updates its followers on the increasing frequency of these voyages.

Ambition cruise ship arriving into the Port of Dundee during the 2023 season Image: Forth Ports/ Peter Devlin

Its dedication is a testament to the enthusiasm for cruising in the area and it’s high time this enthusiasm was matched with the appropriate infrastructure.

One of the most compelling reasons to invest in a new cruise terminal is the Eden Project, set to be developed directly opposite the port.

This major attraction will undoubtedly draw even more visitors to Dundee, many of whom may arrive via cruise ships.

A state-of-the-art terminal would perfectly complement the Eden Project, creating a seamless and impressive arrival experience for tourists and establishing the City of Discovery as a destination of choice for international travellers.

‘Meets the needs’

When I visited Oban a few years ago, I found out the town boasts a small yet highly efficient port that serves its community and visitors with great success.

The port may not be large but it’s well-equipped and meets the needs of those who use it.

Dundee could certainly take a leaf out of Oban’s book by developing a similar facility, albeit on a slightly larger scale to accommodate our growing cruise traffic.

Andrew Batchelor. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It’s worth emphasising just how brilliant it is Dundee now offers direct links to other countries in Europe, such as Norway.

This not only opens up new travel opportunities for the city’s residents but also puts us on the map as a starting point for international adventures.

However, to fully capitalise on this potential, the city must provide the infrastructure that such a position demands.

