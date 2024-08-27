Look inside 780ft Crystal Symphony as latest cruise ship docks in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Look inside 780ft Crystal Symphony as latest cruise ship docks in Dundee

The liner is in the middle of a 38-day tour across Europe.

Crystal Symphony Cruise Ship docked at Dundee Port. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Crystal Symphony Cruise Ship docked at Dundee Port. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

A 780-foot cruise ship is the latest liner to dock in Dundee.

Crystal Symphony arrived in the city on Monday evening during a 38-day tour across Europe.

The vessel, which has seven restaurants and can carry more than 600 passengers, leaves on Tuesday for Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

It has already visited Scandinavia, Latvia and Germany.

Built in 1995, the ship has 12 decks and 310 cabins.

Crystal Symphony cruise ship features golf nets, two nightclubs and concert hall

It has a spa, a pickleball court and even golf driving nets – where a PGA professional can help players with their swing.

There is also a swimming pool and shops.

Passengers are entertained at a cinema, a piano bar, two nightclubs, a casino and a concert hall.

Crystal Symphony is one of 16 cruises visiting Dundee this year, including the Vasco da Gama, which docked earlier this month.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was given access on board Crystal Symphony on Tuesday for a look inside the spectacular liner.

The Galaxy Lounge.
The Jade nightclub.
One of the restaurants called Osteria d’Ovidio.
The Starlight Bar.
The bar in Tastes Kitchen and Bar.
Tastes Kitchen and Bar.
Crystal Plaza.
Umi Uma by Nobo, a sushi restaurant.
Pool deck.
The Aurora Spa.
Marketplace, where guests can enjoy a buffet breakfast or lunch.
Statue at the Crystal Plaza.
Connoisseur Club where guests can enjoy cigars and expensive whiskey.

 

