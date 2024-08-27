Look inside 780ft Crystal Symphony as latest cruise ship docks in Dundee

A 780-foot cruise ship is the latest liner to dock in Dundee.

Crystal Symphony arrived in the city on Monday evening during a 38-day tour across Europe.

The vessel, which has seven restaurants and can carry more than 600 passengers, leaves on Tuesday for Iceland and the Faroe Islands.

It has already visited Scandinavia, Latvia and Germany.

Built in 1995, the ship has 12 decks and 310 cabins.

Crystal Symphony cruise ship features golf nets, two nightclubs and concert hall

It has a spa, a pickleball court and even golf driving nets – where a PGA professional can help players with their swing.

There is also a swimming pool and shops.

Passengers are entertained at a cinema, a piano bar, two nightclubs, a casino and a concert hall.

Crystal Symphony is one of 16 cruises visiting Dundee this year, including the Vasco da Gama, which docked earlier this month.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was given access on board Crystal Symphony on Tuesday for a look inside the spectacular liner.