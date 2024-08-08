Dundee Vasco da Gama: Look on board latest cruise ship to visit Dundee The vessel, which holds up to 1,000 passengers, arrived in the city on Thursday. Vasco da Gama cruise ship docked in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald August 8 2024, 8:37pm August 8 2024, 8:37pm Share Vasco da Gama: Look on board latest cruise ship to visit Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5054009/vasco-da-gama-cruise-ship-dundee-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment A 1,000-passenger cruise ship is the latest liner to dock in Dundee. The Vasco da Gama arrived in the city from Edinburgh early on Thursday for a 12-hour stop. The liner is on a tour around the UK and Ireland. After leaving Dundee on Thursday evening, she will head to Aberdeen, before visiting Orkney, Invergordon and Stornoway. 219m-long Vasco da Gama cruise ship visits Dundee Stops in Ireland and England will follow before the ship returns to Bremen, Germany on August 20. Measuring 219 metres long, the Nicko Cruise ship has a crew of 550 on board. Guests can enjoy food and drink from the seven bars and cafes. There is also a heated swimming pool and live shows and music. Earlier this year, we were given looks on board the Seabourn Venture and Azamara Onward ships as they docked in Dundee. Our photographer Kim Cessford was on board the Vasco da Gama cruise ship during its Dundee visit on Thursday. The grand reception. Tables and chairs on a deck. The funnels of the Vasco da Gama cruise ship. Loungers on deck for relaxing. A Pool on deck. Some of the sweet treats in the Neptune lounge. A large gym for a workout. The Neptune lounge. The retail display in the Jade Spa. The Nicko Cruises logo. The Hollywood Show Theatre. The Jade Spa. The Vasco da Gama logo on chocolate on a cappuccino. A decorative photo wall. The Ocean Bar dance floor. The Ocean Bar. The Sports Lounge. The grand atrium. Retail shop for passengers. The Captain’s Club. The Study. Plaques from places visited. The library and board games room. The main pool and sun deck. The Japanese dining tables. The Fusion Restaurant. The Grill restaurant. The table decor at The Grill restaurant. The Blue Room and Bar. The Chef’s Table for private dining. The auditorium. The Waterfront Mediterranean Restaurant. The wine-tasting experience.
Conversation