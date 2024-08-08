Vasco da Gama: Look on board latest cruise ship to visit Dundee

A 1,000-passenger cruise ship is the latest liner to dock in Dundee.

The Vasco da Gama arrived in the city from Edinburgh early on Thursday for a 12-hour stop.

The liner is on a tour around the UK and Ireland.

After leaving Dundee on Thursday evening, she will head to Aberdeen, before visiting Orkney, Invergordon and Stornoway.

219m-long Vasco da Gama cruise ship visits Dundee

Stops in Ireland and England will follow before the ship returns to Bremen, Germany on August 20.

Measuring 219 metres long, the Nicko Cruise ship has a crew of 550 on board.

Guests can enjoy food and drink from the seven bars and cafes.

There is also a heated swimming pool and live shows and music.

Earlier this year, we were given looks on board the Seabourn Venture and Azamara Onward ships as they docked in Dundee.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on board the Vasco da Gama cruise ship during its Dundee visit on Thursday.