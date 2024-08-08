Vasco da Gama: Look on board latest cruise ship to visit Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Vasco da Gama: Look on board latest cruise ship to visit Dundee

The vessel, which holds up to 1,000 passengers, arrived in the city on Thursday.

Vasco da Gama cruise ship docked in Dundee.
Vasco da Gama cruise ship docked in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

A 1,000-passenger cruise ship is the latest liner to dock in Dundee.

The Vasco da Gama arrived in the city from Edinburgh early on Thursday for a 12-hour stop.

The liner is on a tour around the UK and Ireland.

After leaving Dundee on Thursday evening, she will head to Aberdeen, before visiting Orkney, Invergordon and Stornoway.

219m-long Vasco da Gama cruise ship visits Dundee

Stops in Ireland and England will follow before the ship returns to Bremen, Germany on August 20.

Measuring 219 metres long, the Nicko Cruise ship has a crew of 550 on board.

Guests can enjoy food and drink from the seven bars and cafes.

There is also a heated swimming pool and live shows and music.

Earlier this year, we were given looks on board the Seabourn Venture and Azamara Onward ships as they docked in Dundee.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was on board the Vasco da Gama cruise ship during its Dundee visit on Thursday.

The grand reception.
Tables and chairs on a deck.
The funnels of the Vasco da Gama cruise ship.
Loungers on deck for relaxing.
A Pool on deck.
Some of the sweet treats in the Neptune lounge.
A large gym for a workout.
The Neptune lounge.
The retail display in the Jade Spa.
The Nicko Cruises logo.
The Hollywood Show Theatre.
The Jade Spa.
The Vasco da Gama logo on chocolate on a cappuccino.
A decorative photo wall.
The Ocean Bar dance floor.
The Ocean Bar.
The Sports Lounge.
The grand atrium.
Retail shop for passengers.
The Captain’s Club.
The Study.
Plaques from places visited.
The library and board games room.
The main pool and sun deck.
The Japanese dining tables.
The Fusion Restaurant.
The Grill restaurant.
The table decor at The Grill restaurant.
The Blue Room and Bar.
The Chef’s Table for private dining.
The auditorium.
The Waterfront Mediterranean Restaurant.
The wine-tasting experience.

Conversation