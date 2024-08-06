Search for missing Perthshire boy, 15, last seen 3 days ago

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Perthshire boy who was last seen three days ago.

Brayan Brejski has been reported missing from Rattray.

He was seen on the town’s Craighall Place on Sunday July 21 but is believed to have travelled to Perth and remained there since.

Police say no one has seen or heard from him since Saturday (August 3).

Brayan is described as white and about 5ft 5ins tall with a slim build and short, brown hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark tracksuit and a navy gilet.

Police concern ‘growing’ for missing Perthshire boy Brayan Brejski

Police say officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries and speaking with family and friends in Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus.

Sergeant Rob Southern said: “Our concern for Brayan is growing given the length of time since his family has seen him.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows Brayan or has any information about where he might be to speak to us.

“We want to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3511 of Thursday August 1.