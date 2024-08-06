Search for missing Perthshire boy, 15, last seen 3 days ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search for missing Perthshire boy, 15, last seen 3 days ago

Brayan Brejski from Rattray is believed to be in Perth.

By Ben MacDonald
Missing Rattray teen Brayan Brejski
Missing Brayan Brejski, 15, has not been seen since Saturday. Image: Police Scotland

Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Perthshire boy who was last seen three days ago.

Brayan Brejski has been reported missing from Rattray.

He was seen on the town’s Craighall Place on Sunday July 21 but is believed to have travelled to Perth and remained there since.

Police say no one has seen or heard from him since Saturday (August 3).

Brayan is described as white and about 5ft 5ins tall with a slim build and short, brown hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark tracksuit and a navy gilet.

Police concern ‘growing’ for missing Perthshire boy Brayan Brejski

Police say officers have been carrying out extensive inquiries and speaking with family and friends in Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus.

Sergeant Rob Southern said: “Our concern for Brayan is growing given the length of time since his family has seen him.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows Brayan or has any information about where he might be to speak to us.

“We want to ensure he is safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3511 of Thursday August 1.

