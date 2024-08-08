Kinross fundraiser has hair shaved off ahead of brain tumour operation

A Kinross woman has raised money by having her hair shaved off ahead of an operation on her brain tumour.

Kate Willingale, 53, has been living with epilepsy and a brain tumour for the past 27 years.

She was recently given the chance to have the tumour surgically removed.

This required a small strip of hair to be shaved from her head.

Kate opted to have it all shaved off – and raised £433 for Epilepsy Scotland in the process.

Kinross fundraiser has hair shaved off for Epilepsy Scotland

She said: “I started off only having absence seizures, where I’d ‘blank out’ of conversations.

“I could hear what was going on, but I’d always seek comfort as I couldn’t talk.

“I’d say probably the last 14 years, my seizures have evolved to include focal seizures, tonic and a couple of tonic-clonic.

“My mental health dipped horrendously.

“My daughter had to live with a mother who’d prefer to lie in bed than live a life to help her development during her high school years.”

Kate continued: “Epilepsy Scotland have helped me with all the very useful information they provide daily as well.

“I’ve called their helpline several times over the years and always been met by someone who seems interested in listening to me then helping me.

“Last year, especially when I called in a bit of a crisis and was then offered a follow-up and eventually a weekly call back which helped me enormously.”

Part of brain tumour remains after Kate Willingale’s operation

Now post-surgery, Kate is on the road to recovery and is growing stronger each day.

She added: “To make things clear I still have my friend, the surgeon only ‘shaved away’ some of the part that was causing my seizures.

“I’m still very tired, I always aim to have at least nine hours and also have a snooze during the day.

“This hasn’t changed from my days prior to surgery though.

“I have hope now though, I’m starting to see things more positively.”

Epilepsy Scotland fundraising manager Jane Roberts said: “We would like to thank Kate so much for being amazingly brave and rocking her new look!

“Everyone at Epilepsy Scotland would like to thank everybody who donated and wishes Kate all the best in her recovery.”