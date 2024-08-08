Kinross fundraiser has hair shaved off ahead of brain tumour operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross fundraiser has hair shaved off ahead of brain tumour operation

Kate, 52, has been living with epilepsy and a brain tumour for 27 years. 

By Stephen Eighteen
Kinross fundraiser Kate Willingale before and after her hair shave.
Kate Willingale before and after her hair shave. Image: Epilepsy Scotland

A Kinross woman has raised money by having her hair shaved off ahead of an operation on her brain tumour.

Kate Willingale, 53, has been living with epilepsy and a brain tumour for the past 27 years.

She was recently given the chance to have the tumour surgically removed.

This required a small strip of hair to be shaved from her head.

Kate opted to have it all shaved off – and raised £433 for Epilepsy Scotland in the process.

Kinross fundraiser has hair shaved off for Epilepsy Scotland

She said: “I started off only having absence seizures, where I’d ‘blank out’ of conversations.

“I could hear what was going on, but I’d always seek comfort as I couldn’t talk.

“I’d say probably the last 14 years, my seizures have evolved to include focal seizures, tonic and a couple of tonic-clonic.

“My mental health dipped horrendously.

“My daughter had to live with a mother who’d prefer to lie in bed than live a life to help her development during her high school years.”

Kinross woman Kate Willingale Kate Willingale during her hair shave..
Kate braved the shave for Epilepsy Scotland. Image: Epilepsy Scotland

Kate continued: “Epilepsy Scotland have helped me with all the very useful information they provide daily as well.

“I’ve called their helpline several times over the years and always been met by someone who seems interested in listening to me then helping me.

“Last year, especially when I called in a bit of a crisis and was then offered a follow-up and eventually a weekly call back which helped me enormously.”

Part of brain tumour remains after Kate Willingale’s operation

Now post-surgery, Kate is on the road to recovery and is growing stronger each day.

She added: “To make things clear I still have my friend, the surgeon only ‘shaved away’ some of the part that was causing my seizures.

“I’m still very tired, I always aim to have at least nine hours and also have a snooze during the day.

“This hasn’t changed from my days prior to surgery though.

“I have hope now though, I’m starting to see things more positively.”

Epilepsy Scotland fundraising manager Jane Roberts said: “We would like to thank Kate so much for being amazingly brave and rocking her new look!

“Everyone at Epilepsy Scotland would like to thank everybody who donated and wishes Kate all the best in her recovery.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A police officer.
Perthshire boy, 15, traced more than two weeks after going missing
The former Fit4Less gym on Canal Street in Perth.
Perth gym demolition could trigger regeneration of historic town centre site
John Swinney standing outside Kenmore village shop with Chris Rowley
John Swinney visits Kenmore as Taymouth Castle plans progress
Christopher Stanton/ Wallace Hunter
Pitlochry scalding death hotel manager says issues could have been fixed decades earlier
B996 at Glenfarg.
Man, 32, charged after crash in Kinross-shire
Glengarry Road, Perth.
9-year-old boy kicked by unknown man in Perth
Emil Pencierzynski crashed into a Crieff house.
Teen fined for crashing car into Crieff pensioner's living room in Storm Babet
Security footage of hooded man pouring liquid from a can over a car late at night
VIDEO: Perth family flee home after car torched in driveway
2
James Bremner and Lauren Rees outside Death's Door clinic on Auchterarder High Street
How Judy Murray’s Instagram praise rocketed Perthshire sports massage business
Perth Airport entrance
Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself in broad daylight near Perth Airport

Conversation