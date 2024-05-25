Two youths charged after rammy on Forfar street

Two youths have been charged after a rammy on a Forfar street.

Locals reported seeing several police units descending on the Myre Road area of the Angus town during Friday evening.

Concerns were raised after a large group of youngsters were reportedly involved in a disturbance just after 9pm.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said two males will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

She said: “We received a report of a disturbance involving a large number of youths on Myre Road, Forfar, around 9.20pm on Friday, May 24, 2024.

“Officers attended and the group dispersed.

“Two male youths were charged in connection with the incident. They will be reported to the Youth Justice Assessor.

“Anyone with concerns about disorder in their area should call 101, or in an emergency, call 999.”