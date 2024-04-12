St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why he hopes Perth side are ‘turning a corner’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why he hopes Perth side are ‘turning a corner’

Saints have produced two performances in a row that have impressed the experienced manager.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, believes the Perth club’s Premiership survival bid now has strong foundations.

And his players’ last couple of performances – in defeat to Dundee and winning away at Hibs – have given him faith that Saints are “turning a corner”.

No statistic highlights the McDiarmid Park side’s Jekyll and Hyde make-up better than their failure to win back-to-back games all season.

Putting that right against Kilmarnock on Saturday would be further proof that they are at last becoming a team to trust.

“We want to keep this good form going,” said Levein.

“There’s no doubt we’ve been inconsistent.

“We had such a good performance and win in Aberdeen and then you were looking at games after that thinking ‘how did we lose that?’

“Those last two performances have given me a better feeling about things.

Craig Levein at Easter Road.
Craig Levein at Easter Road. Image: Shutterstock.

“It feels like there’s a bit more reliability that individuals will put in good performances that give you a collective one.

“There was a long time that we couldn’t win away from home.

“We’ve picked up three since the break and now we’d love to get one in front of our own supporters.

“There have been some tough games in that time but, like I say, I do feel as if we’re turning a corner a wee bit.

“We’re looking like we can score.

“You don’t always get what you deserve in football. That was the case against Dundee.

“When you have a couple of good performances, you need to get some points to show for it.

“That’s why Saturday’s win was so important.”

Kilmarnock next

Killie will be formidable opponents.

The Rugby Park side are on course to secure European football, having opened up a gap of five points between fourth and fifth in the league table.

“Kilmarnock are strong up front and at the back,” said Levein. “They’ve got some big lads and they’ve got legs in midfield.

“Derek’s teams are always built in his image and this one certainly is.”

