Home News Fife

Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway

By Matteo Bell
January 6 2023, 4.30pm Updated: January 6 2023, 4.50pm
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Matthew Knight and his Ford Focus. Image: Matthew Knight

A Fife greenkeeper has told how he woke to find his Ford Focus had been stolen from his driveway.

Matthew Knight, 24, from Crail in the East Neuk, discovered the blue vehicle had been taken from Pinkerton Road overnight between Thursday and Friday.

He fears thieves used a cloned fob to steal the car, as he still has both keys and found no broken glass or signs of damage at the scene.

Driver ‘shocked’ after car stolen overnight

Matthew told The Courier: “I went to the shops at about 3pm on Thursday and parked in the driveway when I got back.

“My mum and dad went out for a walk with the dogs at about 10pm and it was still there.

“I went to bed and woke up the next morning to a call from my mum saying the car wasn’t in the driveway.

“I was a bit shocked. I couldn’t really believe it.

“I’ve still got both the keys, so I reckon they’ve scanned one of mine and transferred the data onto a new fob.”

The stolen car.
The stolen car. Image: Matthew Knight

Matthew has now been forced to get lifts to and from Kingsbarns Golf Links, where he works.

He believes the car, which he bought three years ago, is worth about £25,000.

He added: “It was only a year or two old when I bought it.

“I use it for going back and forth to work so now I need to get lifts everywhere.

“If anyone sees it they can either message me on Facebook or get in touch with the police.”

Matthew is asking anyone with information on the missing car to come forward. Image: Matthew Knight.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of the theft of a blue Ford Focus from a property on Pinkerton Road, Crail.

“The theft is believed to have occurred between 10pm on Thursday and 8.15am on Friday.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 0564 of January 6.”

