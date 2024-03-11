Thief attacked women in Dundee to feed drug addiction

A desperate thief who knocked a 67-year-old woman to the ground and stole her handbag in Dundee city centre has been locked up.

Andrew Cussick had already tried to steal cash from a “shaken” woman just two days earlier on Lochee’s High Street.

She had managed to fend off the brute after he tried to grab her money from an ATM.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how 38-year-old Cussick was “extremely ashamed” after targeting the women in an effort to feed his drug addiction.

Cussick, who has multiple previous convictions, was jailed after admitting the attacks, between April 30 and May 2 2023.

City centre robbery

A sheriff was told how the 67-year-old woman, who used a walking stick, had withdrawn £200 from the ATM at the Meadowside TSB branch before being targeted by Cussick.

Fiscal depute Michael Robertson said: “She headed towards the opticians on Reform Street for an appointment.

“She was aware of someone behind her. She did not turn around.

“She was nudged on the body, which caused her to fall to the ground on the right hand side of her body.

“A male, now known to be the accused, forcibly pulled her bag from her and ran off.”

Eyewitnesses chased Cussick, who fled down Bank Street.

Lochee attempt

In the earlier attack, another woman became aware of Cussick, a stranger, lingering behind her and fumbling with bank cards at around 7.45am at an ATM.

Cussick was speaking to her but she did not understand what he was saying.

Mr Robertson added: “She waited to see if the accused would move on; however, he did not and she began to use the ATM.

“She was aware the accused was close to her.

“She tried to take her money and the accused tried to grab the money from her.

“There was a struggle with the accused trying to grab the money before giving up and running off.

“She was left shaken and contacted the police.”

Both incidents were captured on CCTV.

‘Depths of despair’

Currently a prisoner of HMP Perth, Cussick admitted assaults on High Street, Lochee, on April 30 2023 and assault and robbery on Reform Street on May 2 2023.

Solicitor Jim Caird told Sheriff George Way: “He is extremely ashamed of his behaviour.

“He knows the court really has no option but to impose a custodial sentence and he feels he deserves that.

“He was under the influence of drugs at the time.

“He is thinking of what everyone would think of him and also what his family would think.

“He has clearly been in the depths of despair about the level of shame he has for this.”

Cussick was sentenced to a total of 38 months in prison.

