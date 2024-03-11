LEE WILKIE: Dundee United fans can have big say in title race

Dundee United are entering the home straight of the Championship title race – and the support of the fans could be crucial in getting them over the line.

That sounds like the sort of line you might hear from a manager or a player at the business end of the season, trying to get supporters flocking to the turnstiles.

But in this case, it’s got some substance to it.

I’m not just paying lip service to United fans here – they can 100% have an influence on where the Championship title ends up.

United have eight games left as things stand, with four of those at Tannadice.

The best thing fans could do to help their team is turn up in big numbers (as they have been all season) and get right behind the team from the start of each game.

I promise – that makes a difference to players.

Fortunately, after claiming back-to-back wins for the first time since the New Year period, the lads on the pitch have made it much easier for supporters to turn up in a positive frame of mind.

That 4-0 win over Arbroath was EXACTLY what they needed at home.

To see United put an opposition team away like that, in a way they haven’t for a good while now, was really encouraging.

Chuck in that hard-won win away at Morton though the week and the Tangerines had a really good week.

All they can do now – and this is what the fans will expect – is carry on picking up points.

Raith Rovers have shown their staying power this season; and much more of it than I thought they’d have, I must admit.

At this point, leaving them in the dust probably isn’t going to possible for Jim Goodwin’s men.

But it’s in United’s hands. Keep winning and they’ll win the title.

There’s pressure in that, but they have to stand up to it.

If the fans can stand up for them in the meantime, that will help hugely.