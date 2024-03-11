LEE WILKIE: Dundee United fans can have big say in title race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United fans can have big say in title race

The Tangerines have four home games left this season.

Dundee United supporters at Tannadice
Dundee United fans' backing could make all the difference during the Tangerines' Championship run-in. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United are entering the home straight of the Championship title race – and the support of the fans could be crucial in getting them over the line.

That sounds like the sort of line you might hear from a manager or a player at the business end of the season, trying to get supporters flocking to the turnstiles.

But in this case, it’s got some substance to it.

I’m not just paying lip service to United fans here – they can 100% have an influence on where the Championship title ends up.

Dundee United supporters wave flags in a Tannadice stand
Dundee United have a crucial run of fixtures at Tannadice. Image: SNS.

United have eight games left as things stand, with four of those at Tannadice.

The best thing fans could do to help their team is turn up in big numbers (as they have been all season) and get right behind the team from the start of each game.

I promise – that makes a difference to players.

Fortunately, after claiming back-to-back wins for the first time since the New Year period, the lads on the pitch have made it much easier for supporters to turn up in a positive frame of mind.

That 4-0 win over Arbroath was EXACTLY what they needed at home.

To see United put an opposition team away like that, in a way they haven’t for a good while now, was really encouraging.

Chuck in that hard-won win away at Morton though the week and the Tangerines had a really good week.

Dundee United players toast a job well done against Arbroath
Dundee United players toast a job well done against Arbroath. Image: SNS

All they can do now – and this is what the fans will expect – is carry on picking up points.

Raith Rovers have shown their staying power this season; and much more of it than I thought they’d have, I must admit.

At this point, leaving them in the dust probably isn’t going to possible for Jim Goodwin’s men.

But it’s in United’s hands. Keep winning and they’ll win the title.

There’s pressure in that, but they have to stand up to it.

If the fans can stand up for them in the meantime, that will help hugely.

