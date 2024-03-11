East Fife supporters’ takeover bid moves forward as share price agreed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

East Fife supporters’ takeover bid moves forward as share price agreed

East Fife Supporters Trust launched plans for a community takeover of the club just over a year ago.

By Claire Warrender
Bayview Stadium, Methil, home of East Fife FC. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
Bayview Stadium, Methil, home of East Fife FC. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

An attempt by East Fife supporters to launch a community takeover of the club has taken a significant step forward.

The existing majority shareholder has indicated he backs the move and a share price has now been agreed.

Most of the 200,000 shares are owned by Bayview Fife Ltd, a limited company with a single shareholder.

And the East Fife Supporters Society (formerly the Supporters’ Trust) has been negotiating with his representatives for some time.

An EFSS spokesperson said: “We have our legal people talking to each other and setting up the paperwork, a share price has been agreed and we’re now sorting out the fine details.”

Hopes to develop club commercially and in community

The Society has also held talks with other key people, including the existing East Fife board and chairman.

And the hope is to develop the club in the community and commercially.

“On the football side, we’ve had chats with Dick Campbell who, along with his brother Ian, forms the new management partnership,” said the spokesperson.

Fans have spoken to Dick Campbell about the East Fife takeover bid
East Fife boss Dick Campbell, Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

“We’re completely aligned with the short-term aim of ensuring our safety in the SPFL and then over a three to five year period, moving towards the Championship.”

The EFSS business plan, welcomed by funders, contains a number of elements.

They include proposals to add to the stadium structure, bringing in further local investment, income generation at Bayview and strengthened links with local businesses,

And there is determination to continue the youth development work being done in the community.

East Fife takeover could be settled by next season

EFSS chair Ian Lowson said: “We are delighted with the progress so far.

“We are hopeful of retaining the experience and knowledge of existing EFFC directors for some time when we gain control of the ownership.

“It’s also a further mark of all fans working together for the better of the club and the community.

East FIfe’s Connor McManus at full time following a match against Clyde last year. Image:  Paul Devlin / SNS Group.

“The football club has a great record of community activities and we will fully support these groups while bringing new investment and commercial input.

“Our prime aim, of course, will always to be to progress East Fife FC as a senior Scottish football club.”

Mr Lowson said financial arrangements to support the bid are almost in place.

No firm date for completion has been set.

However, the chairman is confident the change in ownership can be in place for the start of next season.

Fundraising is continuing and details of how to contribute can be found here.

More from Fife

Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee woman on curfew for stabbing partner with steak knife for saying he did…
Left to right: Poppy, Tony, Claire and Hopelily Chalmers.
Glenrothes dad puts inspirational messages of hope on town's White Bridge
High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial rapist from Fife jailed after attacking women over two-year period
Crews at the scene of a van fire on the A907 near Blairhall in Fife
Firefighters tackle van blaze in west Fife
Avens store kirkcaldy
New Kirkcaldy convenience store prepares for grand opening
Bayview Stadium, Methil, home of East Fife FC. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group.
Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for 'organised crime' black market sale
Police and ambulance at the scene in Dunfermline after a woman was hit by a car.
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline
Fighting broke out between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans on Saturday.
Two police officers injured during brawl between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans before Fife…
Jordan Lark with his family on Saturday Night Takeaway.
Fife dad stunned to win holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway - as Ant and…
Youngsters can try out Young Driver lessons at Lochgelly.
Driving lessons for 10-year-olds launching in Fife

Conversation