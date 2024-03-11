KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Outlandish conspiracy theories about Kate fuelled by palace PR disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Outlandish conspiracy theories about Kate fuelled by palace PR disaster

For weeks, the rumours surrounding Princess Kate have grown in intensity and improbability.

The Princess of Wales has apologised over the edited photo of her with her children. Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA
By Kirsty Strickland

Sometimes it’s really important to take a step back and reflect upon how truly weird the UK is.

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last 24 hours, you will probably have read about the latest Royal stooshie.

The short version involves a lovely Mother’s Day photograph of the Princess of Wales and her children.

In the extended-edition of the tale, many people noticed that the photograph didn’t look quite right.

Leaving aside the royal tendency to dress their children in clothes that wouldn’t look out of place in the 18th century, there were small inconsistencies in the image.

Fevered commentary about Kate

Photography experts across the internet took to social media to highlight the apparent editing errors on the fingers; sleeves; clothes patterns; shoes and hair of the assembled cast of Royal characters.

There was fevered commentary about the fact that the Princess wasn’t wearing her wedding ring in the photograph and that the trees in the background looked suspiciously green and lush for this time of year.

Then, late on Sunday night, top global picture agencies began to issue ‘kill notices’ on the photograph because it had been ‘manipulated’ in a way that did not meet their standards.

This latest development has only fuelled speculation on what is fast becoming one of the most bizarre royal scandals in recent memory.

The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital for ‘’planned abdominal surgery’’ back in January.

The palace said the operation was successful and she would be recuperating at Windsor. We were told that it was unlikely she would return to public duties before Easter.

But speculation about her health was reignited when Prince William pulled out of attending his Godfather’s memorial service due to a personal matter.

Prince William.

The popular hashtag #WheresKate shows what a PR disaster this whole thing has been for the Royal Family.

An information vacuum will always be filled, one way or another.

Which is why increasingly outlandish conspiracy theories about what is really going on in the royal household are beginning to make their way out of the dark recess of the internet and into the newspapers.

Not enough to convince the internet

In response to the furore, a statement was released on the Prince and Princess of Wales official X account.

In it, the Princess apologises for any “confusion” caused by the photograph and said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”

Apparently Prince William took the picture but it was left to his wife to do the bad photoshop job that led to it being pulled by news agencies.

The post is signed ‘C’ for Catherine. I’m not sure that will be enough to convince the internet that she actually wrote it.

If anything, it will only add to the suspicion that we’re not being told the full story by the couple, who were later pictured leaving Windsor Castle amid calls for the palace to release the unedited photograph.

What a mess.

William and Kate arrive to officially open V&A Dundee. Kris Miller / DCT Media

Even those of us who couldn’t give a jot about the royal family are now invested in what on earth is going on over at the palace.

Everybody is entitled to privacy – especially when it comes to health matters.

But the lines are undoubtedly blurred when you add in a bucket-load of tax-payers’ cash and official photographs that are deemed to have been distorted so heavily that they don’t meet conventional photo-journalism standards.

In trying to quash the story, the palace PR team have given it new life.

At this point, some corners of the internet won’t be satisfied until they see video footage of the Princess of Wales holding up a copy of today’s newspaper.

Conversation