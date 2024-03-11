Woman injured after ambulance crashes outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy

A road has been closed outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after a crash involving an ambulance and a car on Monday.

Two fire crews from nearby Kirkcaldy station were scrambled after reports of the collision on Hayfield Road shortly after 4pm.

A number of police vehicles as well as an ambulance are also at the scene responding to the crash.

Officers taped off the immediate area outside the hospital.

It’s understood that a woman has been injured in the incident.

The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.05pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy.

“There is a report of one woman being injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 4.03pm to a two-vehicle crash on Hayfield Road close to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Kirkcaldy station and are continuing at the scene.

Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland have both been contacted for comment.

More to follow.