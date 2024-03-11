Woman injured after ambulance crashes outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Woman injured after ambulance crashes outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy

The road outside the hospital has been closed.

By Neil Henderson
Emergency services at the scene of the crash involving an ambulance outside Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Emergency services at the scene of the crash involving an ambulance outside Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Fife Jammer Locations / FJL services

A road has been closed outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy after a crash involving an ambulance and a car on Monday.

Two fire crews from nearby Kirkcaldy station were scrambled after reports of the collision on Hayfield Road shortly after 4pm.

A number of police vehicles as well as an ambulance are also at the scene responding to the crash.

Officers taped off the immediate area outside the hospital.

It’s understood that a woman has been injured in the incident.

The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

Police have closed the road outside Victoria hospital in Kirkcaldy following the ambulance crash.
Police have closed the road outside Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy following the ambulance crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL services

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 4.05pm police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy.

“There is a report of one woman being injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 4.03pm to a two-vehicle crash on Hayfield Road close to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Kirkcaldy station and are continuing at the scene.

 

Scottish Ambulance Service and Police Scotland have both been contacted for comment.

More to follow.

More from Fife

METHIL, SCOTLAND - MAY 09: A general view before a cinch League One play-off semi final first leg match between East Fife and Clyde at New Bayview, on May 09, 2023, in Methil, Scotland. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
East Fife supporters' takeover bid moves forward as share price agreed
Carol Devaney leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee woman on curfew for stabbing partner with steak knife for saying he did…
Left to right: Poppy, Tony, Claire and Hopelily Chalmers.
Glenrothes dad puts inspirational messages of hope on town's White Bridge
High Court in Edinburgh.
Serial rapist from Fife jailed after attacking women over two-year period
Crews at the scene of a van fire on the A907 near Blairhall in Fife
Firefighters tackle van blaze in west Fife
Avens store kirkcaldy
New Kirkcaldy convenience store prepares for grand opening
Aiden Paterson. Image: Facebook.
Car thief stole Fiestas in Fife and Angus for 'organised crime' black market sale
Police and ambulance at the scene in Dunfermline after a woman was hit by a car.
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Dunfermline
Fighting broke out between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic fans on Saturday.
Two police officers injured during brawl between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline fans before Fife…
Jordan Lark with his family on Saturday Night Takeaway.
Fife dad stunned to win holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway - as Ant and…