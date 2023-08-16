East Fife Supporters Society set to formalise bid for community takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
East Fife Supporters Society set to formalise bid for community takeover

Around 180 Fifers fans have shown an interest in contributing financially to a proposed buyout.

By Craig Cairns
East Fife Supporters Society are formalising their community takeover bid. Image: SNS.
East Fife supporters are preparing to formally launch their community takeover of the club.

The East Fife Supporters Society – previously the East Fife Supporters Trust – will this Friday officially launch their bid at a race night event.

The society has hired a professional consultant to create a business plan after around 180 fans expressed an interest in contributing financially.

Subscriptions from those who have shown interest will begin to be collected at the race night, which will be held at the Methil Club on the town’s High Street and starts at 7pm.

“The business plan envisages East Fife always being a senior football club and having an aim to progress through the leagues over the next five years,” said the society’s chair Eugene Clarke.

East Fife Supporters Society spokesman Eugene Clarke. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Clarke is the society’s spokesperson, an East Fife fan and Lib Dem councillor for Leven, Kennoway and Largo.

“Much will depend on the financial situation, but from what we’ve gathered we think we have good plans that will be able to boost income,” he added.

East Fife Supporters Society to make use of government loans

The society will look to use a low-interest loan via a government scheme as part of the funding for the move to acquire the 103,000 shares – around 52% – in East Fife FC owned by Bayview Fife Ltd.

That scheme was recently accessed by Falkirk and saw the club’s Supporters Society loaned a six-figure sum.

East Fife’s shares are controlled by businessman Neil Rankine but Bayview Fife’s sole shareholder listed on Companies House is Lorraine Twigg, a former friend of Rankine.

East Fife owner Neil Rankine.

Any buyout would involve taking over East Fife Football Club Ltd, Bayview Stadium and a 30-metre perimeter of land around it. It would not include the training ground.

Formal contact has been made between the East Fife Supporters Society and Rankine and an offer will be put together in the coming days.

