STEVE FINAN: Ditch Arbroath cycle path and spend £4m where it’s needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home News Angus & The Mearns

STEVE FINAN: Ditch Arbroath cycle path and spend £4m where it’s needed

"Angus councillors, put aside party differences and your personal hobbyhorses. Have an honest discussion about where £4m is really needed."

A trial run of Arbroath's active travel route. Image: DC Thomson
A trial run of Arbroath's active travel route. Image: DC Thomson
By Steve Finan

Angus Council should ditch their ludicrous notion to impose a three-metre wide, mile-long segregated cycleway/wheelway in Arbroath, from Gayfield Park to the Guthrie Port roundabout.

Under the plan, the dual carriageway would be reduced to one lane in each direction.

It might be quite pretty. And, to be fair, might encourage half a dozen people to get on their bikes every day – but I’d be surprised if it was more than that.

Who cycles that short distance?

Where would these cyclists be going?

Where are they coming from?

What do they do when they come to the end, turn round and do it again?

It’s money that is the most important thing though.

The cost when this was first publicised was £13 million, with Angus having to find £4m, but building material costs have rocketed since then.

This is not a priority for £4m+ of Angus people’s council tax.

Any councillor backing this has questions to answer: Is this more important than coastal erosion in Montrose? Or flood defences around Carnoustie’s Barry Burn?

Would anyone at Angus Council visit Carnoustie’s west end on the day houses are knee-deep in sewage-polluted water because the burn burst its banks?

Would you tell residents: “Never mind that your home is ruined, you can ride your bike in Arbroath.”

This cycle path idea is an example of a head-in-the-clouds notion, dreamt up by one-dimensional hobbyists who are under the impression everyone thinks like they do and is desperate (and physically able) to abandon their car and become a cyclist.

The arty explanatory video shows a French Riviera-like Arbroath that is permanently sunny and without a breath of wind.

The people depicted are in their 20s, not a pensioner in sight. Where is the reality?

arbroath cycle path
An example of how Arbroath could transformed as part of Places For Everyone funding.

Spending at local level shouldn’t be about virtue-signalling vanity projects. Council money belongs to constituents so should not be spent on councillors’ pet schemes.

A councillor’s job is to deliver services that the majority of people need every day, and getting value for money is an imperative.

If someone wants to spend £9m on an Arbroath cycle path, that’s great. But why can’t it be constructed using only that £9m, with fewer bells and whistles perhaps, at no cost to Angus?

If any councillor can explain why £4m of the Angus budget should be added, then speak up.

There should be more common sense applied to the way public money is spent across all of Scotland.

Sustrans, which is funding the £9m, is a charity. But it was given £30m of Scottish Government money. So this isn’t a freebie, we pay for it in the end.

There’s something wrong when millions are spent on things like parallel cycle paths along Broughty Ferry Esplanade, but there’s no money for genuinely important things.

Angus councillors, put aside party differences and your personal hobbyhorses.

Have an honest discussion about where £4m is really needed.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Harry Nicoll, former Angus finance director, had a street in Arbroath named after him.
Harry Nicoll: Former Angus finance director and Broughty football club founder dies
Garreth Reid at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Brechin pub-goer drove home after drinking Tennent's, rum and Jagermeister
Rapist Dennis Ford was found guilty at the High Court in Dundee.
Arbroath rapist's victim was incapable of consent due to effects of medication
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor won a lengthy planning battle for the new crematorium. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson/Supplied
Local campaigner launches Court of Session appeal against Angus crematorium planning decision
Chocolatier Chloe Oswald in her Chocolatia apron holding a bowl of chocolate and her 3-star Great Taste award collection.
Chloe from Forfar's Chocolatia overcomes 'imposter syndrome' to win 7 Great Taste Awards
Lily Souter led campaign to get drivers to slow down at school gates. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New speed bumps at Arbroath primary school approved after pupil's campaign
The new family home will wrap around the historic Pitairlie doocot. Image: Voigt Architects
17th century Angus doocot to become part of dream family home
The master bedroom in kirriemuir house for sale.
Quirky Kirriemuir home packed full of character could be yours for £220k
Steven Connolly and his fiancé Laura.
Piperdam guests hit out at holiday chaos as lodges left without running water
Domino's is coming to a former Forfar charity chop on Castole Street. Image: Google Maps
Forfar Domino's: Councillors dish up approval for new town centre takeaway

Conversation