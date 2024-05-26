6 key questions as Angus pavement parking ban enforcement starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

6 key questions as Angus pavement parking ban enforcement starts

Drivers caught parking on pavements are to start receiving fines.

By Ellidh Aitken
The pavement parking ban will be enforced in Angus from Monday (May 27). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The pavement parking ban will be enforced in Angus from Monday (May 27). Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Drivers in Angus are to start receiving fines if they are caught parking on pavements.

The local authority is to start enforcing new rules where vehicles are found to be blocking walkways.

It comes after legislation was introduced across Scotland at the end of 2023.

We answer some key questions surrounding the Angus pavement parking ban.

1. When will Angus Council start enforcing the pavement parking ban?

The ban comes into force in Angus on Monday (May 27).

Parking attendants have been handing out advisory notices since May 13 for owners of vehicles parked on kerbs, but anyone caught from Monday will be handed a fine.

2. Who will receive fines for pavement parking in Angus?

Fines will be issued to anyone found with one or more wheels of their vehicle touching the pavement.

Parking on grass verges – either between the pavement and the road, or to the rear of the pavement – is also prohibited under the legislation.

Angus Council HQ Angus House in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The council says the rules will also apply to those who double park or block dropped kerbs.

The rules also apply to blue badge holders and taxis.

Exceptions include emergency service and medical practitioners’ vehicles and vehicles being used for work on roads or removal of obstructions.

3. How much are the fines for pavement parking in Angus?

Anyone found breaking the rules will receive a penalty charge notice from a council parking enforcement officer or traffic warden.

The penalty is set at £100, although this is reduced to £50 if the fine is paid within 14 days.

The penalty charge rises to £150 if it is not paid within 28 days.

4. Are any Angus streets exempt from the pavement parking ban?

Angus Council has identified several streets as being suitable for an exemption.

The full list is as follows:

Carnoustie

  • Balfour Place, parts of east and south sides
  • Collier Street, parts of south side
  • Maule Street, parts of south side
  • Millar Street, parts of south side
  • Terrace Road, parts of north and south side

Arbroath

  • A92 Marywell, part of east side

Kirriemuir

  • Henry Street, parts of south-east side, where it will be necessary to reverse the one-way traffic arrangements to ensure free traffic flow and maintain traffic safety
Henry Street in Kirriemuir. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
  • Kirk Wynd, parts of south-east side

Monifieth

  • Milton Park, part of south-west side

Signage will be in place where there are formal exemptions.

The rules apply to all other roads, both public and private, regardless of their design, length and purpose.

5. Why was this law created?

In 2019 the Scottish Parliament passed the Transport (Scotland) Act.

This law introduced three new parking prohibitions – parking on pavements, at known crossings and in front of dropped kerbs. It also dealt with double parking.

Further legislation was needed to give councils the authority to enforce the ban and was introduced in December.

6. Are pavement parking bans in place elsewhere?

A pavement parking ban is already in place in Dundee, where the rules have been enforced since late February.

Other councils are still considering when to introduce their bans.

The Courier has taken a look at the pavement parking approaches from councils in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Declan Todd
Steroid and cocaine-abusing Dundee boyfriend admits campaign of violence
Police were called to the scene on Friday. Image: Craig Mair
Two youths charged after rammy on Forfar street
Grant Ross downloaded sick child abuse files.
Carnoustie paedophile admits 'I've been doing stuff' as police uncover obscene images stash
Brian Thomson has been running a driving school in Montrose.
Montrose driving instructor 'cancels retirement' due to car dispute with Arnold Clark
4
Christopher Anderson. at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Former maintenance manager admits embezzling £5k from Piperdam resort
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr
Angus killer Tasmin Glass to go before parole board next week
8
Brechin cat shot with bolt gun
Brechin cat loses eye after being 'shot with nut gun'
Firefighters were called to the former Forfar swimming pool. Image: Supplied
Police probe deliberate fire in old Forfar swimming pool
heavy rain forecast for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
30-hour heavy rain warning for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Billy Pirie left Seaton Grove Care Home unnoticed. Image: DC Thomson/SNS Group
Wife's anger after Dundee FC legend goes missing from Arbroath care home
3

Conversation