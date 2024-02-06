Dick Campbell will make East Fife ‘a team to be feared again’ after sealing dugout return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dick Campbell will make East Fife ‘a team to be feared again’ after sealing dugout return

The legendary manager has taken charge at New Bayview.

By Sean Hamilton
Dick Campbell is back in management with East Fife. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell is back in management with East Fife. Image: SNS

Dick Campbell has returned to the dugout as manager of East Fife.

The legendary manager has signed up to succeed Greig McDonald at New Bayview and will be on the sidelines for this weekend’s home clash with Stenhousemuir.

McDonald – a former Dunfermline youth charge of Campbell’s – quit his role after 16 months in charge following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Elgin City.

Campbell has been out of work since parting company with Arbroath in November, but the 70-year-old has declared himself delighted to return to management in Methil.

Arbroath management duo Dick and Ian Campbell
Dick Campbell (left), East FIfe’s new manager, and twin brother Ian (right), who will assist him. Image: SNS

He told the Fifers’ website: “I am overjoyed to be named as the new first team manager of East Fife Football Club. I have always had a soft spot for the club dating back to my playing days when we had some massive games.

“This is the third opportunity that has arisen for me to take charge but previously the timing wasn’t right for various reasons.

“Unfortunately, as with all managerial appointments, it means that someone has lost their job and I feel for Greig McDonald, whom I have known since he was a YTS player under me at Dunfermline.

Departed East Fife manager Greig McDonald.
Greig McDonald resigned as East Fife manager on Monday. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

“However, we must now look forward, not back, and I am relishing the chance to make East Fife a team to be feared again and to start climbing the leagues.

“I have been very impressed by the board of directors and their ambitions for the club, but we need everyone connected to the club to be 100% behind this project and that includes the fans.”

Campbell will be joined at the club by trusted right hand man and twin brother, Ian Campbell, and coach John Young.

More from Football

St Johnstone defender Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives Sam McClelland Dundee United challenge
Raith Rovers CEO Andy Barrowman.
Andy Barrowman details Raith Rovers' ongoing signing plans and reveals what swung Zak Rudden…
Dunfermline's latest signing Xavier Benjamin. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
New signing Xavier Benjamin sets out Dunfermline goals after revealing his learning curve at…
Cammy Ballantyne.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy Ballantyne joins Clyde on loan
Dunfermline in action against Dundee United at East End Park
New date for Dundee United's trip to Dunfermline confirmed as Championship clash gets BBC…
Aziz Behich celebrates a Dundee United goal
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United to bank major Aziz Behich windfall following shock Saudi switch
Sam McClelland battles for a high ball with Simon Murray.
Sam McClelland: The centre-back Dundee United need and the game-time St Johnstone boss Craig…
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards stretches as he warms up before a game.
Josh Edwards: Why Dunfermline's decision to boot out Barnsley bid was vital and what…
Ricki Lamie
Dundee No 2 points out key lesson to learn as Dark Blues hope to…
Dundee were furious after referee Graham Grainger awarded Hearts a penalty. Image: SNS
Dundee seek 'clarity' from referee chief over VAR after five penalties in four games

Conversation