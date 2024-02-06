Dick Campbell will make East Fife ‘a team to be feared again’ after sealing dugout return

Dick Campbell has returned to the dugout as manager of East Fife.

The legendary manager has signed up to succeed Greig McDonald at New Bayview and will be on the sidelines for this weekend’s home clash with Stenhousemuir.

McDonald – a former Dunfermline youth charge of Campbell’s – quit his role after 16 months in charge following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Elgin City.

Campbell has been out of work since parting company with Arbroath in November, but the 70-year-old has declared himself delighted to return to management in Methil.

He told the Fifers’ website: “I am overjoyed to be named as the new first team manager of East Fife Football Club. I have always had a soft spot for the club dating back to my playing days when we had some massive games.

“This is the third opportunity that has arisen for me to take charge but previously the timing wasn’t right for various reasons.

“Unfortunately, as with all managerial appointments, it means that someone has lost their job and I feel for Greig McDonald, whom I have known since he was a YTS player under me at Dunfermline.

“However, we must now look forward, not back, and I am relishing the chance to make East Fife a team to be feared again and to start climbing the leagues.

“I have been very impressed by the board of directors and their ambitions for the club, but we need everyone connected to the club to be 100% behind this project and that includes the fans.”

Campbell will be joined at the club by trusted right hand man and twin brother, Ian Campbell, and coach John Young.