TSPC reveals its top 10 most popular properties for January

The Tay coast and Kirriemuir were property search hotspots last month according to TSPC.

The property website has released its top 10 most viewed homes in January.

A semi-detached villa in Barnhill topped the charts, closely followed by a four-bedroom house in Monifieth and a large but well-priced Kirriemuir home.

The most expensive property in the top 10 is a magnificent period mansion in Liff, with a £925,000 price tag.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “With 116 properties sold, and 137 exclusive properties listed on tspc.co.uk in January alone, the market is flourishing, presenting wonderful opportunities for both buyers and sellers.

“The average time for a property listed on TSPC to go under offer in January was 24 days, three days faster than Q4 of 2023. There was also a slight increase in the number of properties sold which went to a closing date.”

The 10 most popular TSPC properties in January were:

1. Barnhill

Price: Fixed price £205,000

Status: Under offer

Seizing the spotlight as January’s most-viewed property is this modern Barnhill home.

Impressively, Barnhill is the location of the top property for the second consecutive month.

There are two spacious double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a flexible third bedroom perfect for dining, and a modern kitchen with a timeless Belfast sink.

The house also offers a partially floored attic and easy-to-maintain gardens.

2. Monifieth

Price: Offers over £265,000

Status: Active

In second place is this four-bedroom detached home in Monifieth. The ground floor has three inviting reception rooms and a kitchen with utility area.

Upstairs, each of the four bedrooms is equipped with built-in storage, and the family bathroom has a bath with an overhead shower.

There are gardens to the front and rear, and a detached garage.

3. Kirriemuir

Price: Offers over £235,000

Status: Active

Securing the third position is a detached family home located in a Kirriemuir cul-de-sac.

With four bedrooms, a study, and a convenient laundry room, the home offers versatile living spaces. The rear garden adds to the charm with an elevated patio and a summer house.

4. Barnhill

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Under offer

In fourth spot is a rare and original period-style former “gardeners cottage” situated on an expansive plot in Barnhill.

While requiring refurbishment, the handsome home has plenty of potential and it’s no surprise that it went under offer after just over two weeks.

5. Glenogil

Price: Offers over £550,000

Status: Active

This individually designed four-bedroom home has a superb location on the edge of a reservoir.

Occupying approximately a third of an acre, it offers breathtaking views from multiple rooms and features a decked balcony.

The property is packed with eco-friendly features, with triple glazing, central heating via an air-sourced heat pump, and a heat recovery system.

The grounds include a detached chalet bungalow, previously utilised as a successful holiday let, adding an extra layer of appeal to this listing.

6. Liff

Price: Offers over £925,000

Status: Active

In sixth place is Liff House, a stunning C-listed Victorian gem boasting nearly 6,500 sq. ft. of living space filled with carefully preserved period features.

This five-bedroom, four reception room home embraces modern living with a gym, sauna, and a wine cellar.

Ideal for both everyday family life and entertaining, the property offers abundant outdoor space for alfresco activities and summer gatherings.

7. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £425,000

Status: Under offer

In seventh place, is a spacious detached home located in Broughty Ferry. Brimming with potential it enjoys a prime location with convenient access to local amenities, including shops, cafes, and schools.

The property spans two levels, featuring a bright and spacious lounge with a beautiful wood burner, four bedrooms, and a dining room that could easily serve as a fifth bedroom.

The main bedroom enjoys Tay views. Externally, the property is accessed via a long driveway leading to an electric door double garage.

8. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £270,000

Status: Active

Nestled in the sought-after village of Invergowrie, Torbay requires modernisation and refurbishment but offers an enticing opportunity.

With two reception rooms, three bedrooms, and a study, the accommodation is versatile and spans two levels. It offers a fantastic blank canvas for whoever buys it.

9. Barnhill

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Under offer

No fewer than three Barnhill properties feature in the TSPC top 10 for January. This three bedroom home benefits from numerous upgrades and has an open plan living room, kitchen, and dining area.

The family shower room has also been renewed to a high standard and all bedrooms come equipped with built-in storage.

10. Dundee

Price: Offers over £340,000

Status: Active

Completing the top ten for January is this handsome end-terraced property located in the West End of Dundee.

The traditional Victorian townhouse is ideal for anyone from families to students. It has four bedrooms, generous living spaces and an enclosed private garden.