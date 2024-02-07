TSPC reveals its top 10 most popular properties for January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TSPC reveals its top 10 most popular properties for January

Homes in Barnhill, Monifieth and Kirriemuir were at the top of TSPC's 10 most-viewed properties last month.

A semi-detached house in Barnhill topped TSPC's charts last month. Image: TSPC.
By Jack McKeown

The Tay coast and Kirriemuir were property search hotspots last month according to TSPC.

The property website has released its top 10 most viewed homes in January.

A semi-detached villa in Barnhill topped the charts, closely followed by a four-bedroom house in Monifieth and a large but well-priced Kirriemuir home.

The most expensive property in the top 10 is a magnificent period mansion in Liff, with a £925,000 price tag.

TSPC manager Angela Wallace said: “With 116 properties sold, and 137 exclusive properties listed on tspc.co.uk in January alone, the market is flourishing, presenting wonderful opportunities for both buyers and sellers.

“The average time for a property listed on TSPC to go under offer in January was 24 days, three days faster than Q4 of 2023. There was also a slight increase in the number of properties sold which went to a closing date.”

The 10 most popular TSPC properties in January were:

1. Barnhill

Address: 26 Ceres Crescent, Broughty Ferry
Price: Fixed price £205,000
Status: Under offer
This semi-detached home in Barnhill drew lots of attention. Image: TSPC.

Seizing the spotlight as January’s most-viewed property is this modern Barnhill home.

Impressively, Barnhill is the location of the top property for the second consecutive month.

There are two spacious double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, a flexible third bedroom perfect for dining, and a modern kitchen with a timeless Belfast sink.

The house also offers a partially floored attic and easy-to-maintain gardens.

2. Monifieth

Address: 53 Grangehill Drive, Monifieth
Price: Offers over £265,000
Status: Active
With four bedrooms this Monifieth home has plenty of space. Image: TSPC.

In second place is this four-bedroom detached home in Monifieth. The ground floor has three inviting reception rooms and a kitchen with utility area.

Upstairs, each of the four bedrooms is equipped with built-in storage, and the family bathroom has a bath with an overhead shower.

There are gardens to the front and rear, and a detached garage.

3. Kirriemuir

Address: Craigard, 3 Kirktonhill Road, Kirriemuir
Price: Offers over £235,000
Status: Active
This handsome home is in a desirable Kirriemuir location. Image: TSPC.

Securing the third position is a detached family home located in a Kirriemuir cul-de-sac.

With four bedrooms, a study, and a convenient laundry room, the home offers versatile living spaces. The rear garden adds to the charm with an elevated patio and a summer house.

4. Barnhill

Address: 21 Abertay Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £240,000
Status: Under offer
A period gardener’s cottage is in fourth spot. Image: TSPC.

In fourth spot is a rare and original period-style former “gardeners cottage” situated on an expansive plot in Barnhill.

While requiring refurbishment, the handsome home has plenty of potential and it’s no surprise that it went under offer after just over two weeks.

5. Glenogil

Address: Den of Ogil Cottage, Glenogil
Price: Offers over £550,000
Status: Active
This modern home enjoys a stunning location. Image: TSPC.

This individually designed four-bedroom home has a superb location on the edge of a reservoir.

Occupying approximately a third of an acre, it offers breathtaking views from multiple rooms and features a decked balcony.

The property is packed with eco-friendly features, with triple glazing, central heating via an air-sourced heat pump, and a heat recovery system.

The grounds include a detached chalet bungalow, previously utilised as a successful holiday let, adding an extra layer of appeal to this listing.

6. Liff

Address: Liff House, 1 South Drive, Liff
Price: Offers over £925,000
Status: Active
This magnificent period home in Liff is on sale for £925,000. Image: TSPC.

In sixth place is Liff House, a stunning C-listed Victorian gem boasting nearly 6,500 sq. ft. of living space filled with carefully preserved period features.

This five-bedroom, four reception room home embraces modern living with a gym, sauna, and a wine cellar.

Ideal for both everyday family life and entertaining, the property offers abundant outdoor space for alfresco activities and summer gatherings.

7. Broughty Ferry

Address: 7 Brackenbrae, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £425,000
Status: Under offer
This spacious Broughty Ferry property is full of potential. Image: TSPC.

In seventh place, is a spacious detached home located in Broughty Ferry. Brimming with potential it enjoys a prime location with convenient access to local amenities, including shops, cafes, and schools.

The property spans two levels, featuring a bright and spacious lounge with a beautiful wood burner, four bedrooms, and a dining room that could easily serve as a fifth bedroom.

The main bedroom enjoys Tay views. Externally, the property is accessed via a long driveway leading to an electric door double garage.

8. Invergowrie

Address: Torbay, 23 Station Road, Invergowrie
Price: Offers over £270,000
Status: Active
Invergowrie is an ever-popular village. Image: TSPC.

Nestled in the sought-after village of Invergowrie, Torbay requires modernisation and refurbishment but offers an enticing opportunity.

With two reception rooms, three bedrooms, and a study, the accommodation is versatile and spans two levels. It offers a fantastic blank canvas for whoever buys it.

9. Barnhill

Address: 1 Portree Avenue, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £250,000
Status: Under offer
This family home in Barnhill has three bedrooms. Image: TSPC.

No fewer than three Barnhill properties feature in the TSPC top 10 for January. This three bedroom home benefits from numerous upgrades and has an open plan living room, kitchen, and dining area.

The family shower room has also been renewed to a high standard and all bedrooms come equipped with built-in storage.

10. Dundee

Address: 7 Osborne Place, Dundee
Price: Offers over £340,000
Status: Active
This handsome Victorian villa is in Dundee’s West End. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top ten for January is this handsome end-terraced property located in the West End of Dundee.

The traditional Victorian townhouse is ideal for anyone from families to students. It has four bedrooms, generous living spaces and an enclosed private garden.

