Stirlingshire motorists face 59-mile diversion during A85 roadworks

Overnight roadworks will take place between Crianlarich and Lochearnhead.

By Kieran Webster
The A85 at Glen Ogle.
The A85 at Glen Ogle. Image: Bear Scotland

Stirlingshire motorists face a 59-mile diversion during works on the A85 near Glen Ogle.

Overnight roadworks, between 8pm and 5am, will begin on Wednesday, March 6 until Tuesday, March 19.

During the works, the A85 will be closed overnight between Crianlarich and Lochearnhead due to the section of the road being too narrow.

A signed diversion will be in place via the A84, A81, A811 and A82 – adding an extra 90 minutes to the average journey.

However, amnesty periods will be set up at 9pm, 11pm, 1am and 3am, allowing drivers through the closed section.

Bear Scotland, who is carrying out the works, is encouraging drivers to plan their journeys around the closure times and arrive before the amnesty periods.

No work will take place on Friday and Saturday.

During the day, the road will reopen with a 30mph speed limit to allow drivers to pass the temporary road surface safely.

Access will be maintained for emergency service vehicles.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north west representative, said “These essential resurfacing works will upgrade the existing road surface, greatly improving the quality and safety for road users.

“We thank motorists for their patience ahead of these road improvements.”

