Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz on Angus club’s incredible rise from ‘recreational football’ to SWPL in just 2 years

Craig Feroz was given a five-year goal by the board when he took over as manager of Montrose FC Women – but smashed it in two.

Feroz has led Montrose FC Women to back-to-back title wins to secure their place in the SWPL.

They followed on from last year’s invincible season to secure the SWPL2 championship and will welcome the likes of Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers and Dundee United to Links Park next term.

The live BBC and Sky TV cameras will cover their games but Feroz doesn’t want the success story to end there.

“It’s been some transformation since I came in,” said Feroz.

“When I first came to the club the players were paying to play for Montrose.

“The strips were different, training wasn’t organised and I had to build a team.

“There was no cohesion between the men’s team, no ethos or identity.

“We were second bottom of the Championship and viewed as a recreational club.

“The board gave me five years to get the club to compete in the Championship.

“As I sat there I was thinking I could actually win the league in one year.

“I believed in the project because of the players I could attract and the effort we’d put in.

“No-one had heard of Montrose before but I wanted that to change and it has done.

“I wanted to create a team the town could be proud of and I think that’s happened.

“We went invincible last year and in two years we are in the top flight. It’s incredible.”

Craig Feroz: Title win was a relief

Feroz won three titles during a 19-year career as a player with the likes of Arbroath, Brechin, Livingston, Ross County and Stirling Albion.

But the feeling as a coach is much different.

“I was actually quite subdued as we won the title at East Fife on Sunday,” added Feroz.

“As a player you can afford to be selfish. As a manager it’s a feeling of relief.

“I’ve sacrificed a lot for this job. It’s 24/7. I sort everything from kits, pre-match meals to what’s going in the match programme before we even start with the game.

“It’s the last thing I think about before I sleep and first thing on my mind when I wake up.

“I expect my players to stay off drink on a Friday and Saturday night so I do the same.

“I’ve missed weddings, birthdays and nights out and sat eating pasta on a Saturday.

“I’m not playing but we all have to prepare right.

“It won’t sink in until we get the silverware and teams like Celtic and Rangers come to Montrose.

“We’re the first side in the area to be at the top level so it’s a big deal for Angus.”