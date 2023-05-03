Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz on Angus club’s incredible rise from ‘recreational football’ to SWPL in just 2 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz on Angus club’s incredible rise from ‘recreational football’ to SWPL in just 2 years

Feroz has surpassed the Montrose board's targets by helping the Links Park side secure their place in the SWPL alongside the Old Firm and Glasgow City.

By Ewan Smith
Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz. Image: Montrose FC
Montrose FC Women boss Craig Feroz. Image: Montrose FC

Craig Feroz was given a five-year goal by the board when he took over as manager of Montrose FC Women – but smashed it in two.

Feroz has led Montrose FC Women to back-to-back title wins to secure their place in the SWPL.

They followed on from last year’s invincible season to secure the SWPL2 championship and will welcome the likes of Glasgow City, Celtic and Rangers and Dundee United to Links Park next term.

The live BBC and Sky TV cameras will cover their games but Feroz doesn’t want the success story to end there.

“It’s been some transformation since I came in,” said Feroz.

“When I first came to the club the players were paying to play for Montrose.

“The strips were different, training wasn’t organised and I had to build a team.

“There was no cohesion between the men’s team, no ethos or identity.

“We were second bottom of the Championship and viewed as a recreational club.

“The board gave me five years to get the club to compete in the Championship.

Craig Feroz signed ex-Dundee United star Megan Burns. Image: Montrose FC Women

“As I sat there I was thinking I could actually win the league in one year.

“I believed in the project because of the players I could attract and the effort we’d put in.

“No-one had heard of Montrose before but I wanted that to change and it has done.

“I wanted to create a team the town could be proud of and I think that’s happened.

“We went invincible last year and in two years we are in the top flight. It’s incredible.”

Craig Feroz: Title win was a relief

Craig Feroz celebrated as Montrose FC Women won the SWPL2 title. Image: Michael McFarlane / Phoenix Photography

Feroz won three titles during a 19-year career as a player with the likes of Arbroath, Brechin, Livingston, Ross County and Stirling Albion.

But the feeling as a coach is much different.

“I was actually quite subdued as we won the title at East Fife on Sunday,” added Feroz.

“As a player you can afford to be selfish. As a manager it’s a feeling of relief.

“I’ve sacrificed a lot for this job. It’s 24/7. I sort everything from kits, pre-match meals to what’s going in the match programme before we even start with the game.

“It’s the last thing I think about before I sleep and first thing on my mind when I wake up.

“I expect my players to stay off drink on a Friday and Saturday night so I do the same.

“I’ve missed weddings, birthdays and nights out and sat eating pasta on a Saturday.

“I’m not playing but we all have to prepare right.

“It won’t sink in until we get the silverware and teams like Celtic and Rangers come to Montrose.

“We’re the first side in the area to be at the top level so it’s a big deal for Angus.”

