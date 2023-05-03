Fife Probe as man found ‘unconscious and bleeding’ on Leven street Police sealed off a section of North Street, close to the town's bus station, on Wednesday. By Neil Henderson May 3 2023, 2.37pm Share Probe as man found ‘unconscious and bleeding’ on Leven street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4358995/man-unconscious-leven-street/ Copy Link A section of North Street in Leven was sealed off by police. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are investigating after a man was reportedly found unconscious and bleeding on a Leven street. The man was found by a shop worker on Jean Redpath Wynd, shortly before 7am on Wednesday. Police sealed off a section of North Street, close to the town’s bus station, as an investigation got under way. An eyewitness said: “The man was found lying in the street and when approached, was found to be unconscious and bleeding from a head wound. “He was given first aid by a member of the public and the call was made to the police and ambulance service, who arrived a short time later. The injured man was taken to hospital. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson “Paramedics continued for a short time at the scene before he was taken away in the ambulance.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.15am, police attended Jean Redpath Wynd in Leven following a concern for person call. “A man has been taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where medical staff describe his condition as stable. “Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are continuing, however, there is nothing to suggest any criminality at this time.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close