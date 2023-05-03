Man charged after ‘repeated 999 calls’ made during early-morning Dundee disturbance

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been charged after “repeated 999 calls” were made during an early-morning disturbance in Dundee.

Police were called to South Union Street, near the Sleeperz Hotel and the railway station, at around 4am on Wednesday.

Witnesses said several police units attended the scene.

One man – who did not wish to be named – said officers entered the hotel during the incident to check if the man was a guest.

He said: “It was happening near the entrance of the hotel.

‘Three or four police units at scene’

“I think because of the proximity to the door of the hotel, police thought he might have been a guest.

“There were three or four police units at the scene as officers dealt with what was going on.”

It is understood staff at the hotel told officers he was not staying at Sleeperz before he was led away.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a number of offences, including wasting police time, following repeated 999 calls and a disturbance on South Union Street, Dundee, in the early hours of Wednesday.

“He is expected to appear at court at a later date.”