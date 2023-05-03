Dundee mobile expert rings changes as its reception builds

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A growing Dundee communications provider is ringing up thousands of pounds of savings for its clients.

Revolve Communications, formerly known as 5G Scotland, supports clients by ensuring they have the most appropriate mobile communications systems.

Having grown from one employee in 2019 to a current team of six, the firm now works with more than 100 clients throughout the UK.

Its customers, which range from accountancy firms to hospitality businesses, are facing a range of challenges.

These include staying in touch with remote teams and communicating confidential data with clients overseas.

Initially working with EE alone, Revolve Communications is now providing connection to all major UK mobile networks, and a growing number of international networks.

The business, which is based at Water’s Edge, can help manage contracts, hardware and usage.

However, clients are increasingly demanding more than the management of their tariffs and hardware.

Revolve managing director Dan Cargill said cyber security issues have come to the forefront of the industry.

He said: “Most of us used to associate cyber security and cyber-attacks with the huge multi-national conglomerates.

“However, the cyber security wave is building momentum and filtering down to SMEs.”

To comply with government scheme Cyber Essentials, any organisation with over 50 employees must be able to protect their mobile devices.

Mr Cargill added: “Cyber Essentials is mandatory for businesses seeking to secure specific government contracts. Without it, they cannot bid for such contracts.”

Dundee business reports surge in interest

The boss of the Dundee business said it has seen a surge in enquiries about their services.

He said Revolve can ensure two-factor authentication is set up for staff to access certain software, manage apps and enforce password changes. It can also wipe a device if it is lost or stolen.

He expects the increase in demand for Revolve’s services to continue in the coming months.

Mr Cargill said businesses also face pressures around the control of employees using their own devices to work, otherwise known as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).

He added: “More of us are working from home or remotely so BYOD has seen a surge in popularity.

“Although the conceptual aims of BYOD are attractive to most organisations, they also bring a conflicting set of security risks and challenges.

“We can help businesses manage these, for example through e-sims which allow employees to use their personal device for work but with a digital, programmable sim.”

Reasons behind rebranding

And businesses are juggling the return of international travel post-Covid, with some networks introducing daily rates for use in the EU.

Firms are also grappling with larger data requirements as new apps become increasingly ‘data hungry’ and staff require to surf and stream at great speed.

Mr Cargill said Revolve can save its clients tens of thousands of pounds a year.

“Regardless of your line of work, everyone has a phone and businesses rely on them to operate efficiently,” he said.

“We generate savings in both time and money, not to mention removing that hassle of dealing with the networks.”

The Revolve boss also explained the reasons behind the firm’s rebrand.

“With our client base now extended across the UK, we needed a new business name and brand to reflect that, and a name that would not be limited by what is an ever-evolving technology.”