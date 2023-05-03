Dundee mobile expert rings changes as its reception builds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee mobile expert rings changes as its reception builds

Revolve Communications, formerly 5G Scotland, now has more than 100 clients across the UK.

By Gavin Harper
Revolve Communications managing director Dan Cargill with staff members Lauren McGurk and Alex Tucker. Image: Revolve Communications.
A growing Dundee communications provider is ringing up thousands of pounds of savings for its clients.

Revolve Communications, formerly known as 5G Scotland, supports clients by ensuring they have the most appropriate mobile communications systems.

Having grown from one employee in 2019 to a current team of six, the firm now works with more than 100 clients throughout the UK.

Its customers, which range from accountancy firms to hospitality businesses, are facing a range of challenges.

These include staying in touch with remote teams and communicating confidential data with clients overseas.

Initially working with EE alone, Revolve Communications is now providing connection to all major UK mobile networks, and a growing number of international networks.

The business, which is based at Water’s Edge, can help manage contracts, hardware and usage.

However, clients are increasingly demanding more than the management of their tariffs and hardware.

Revolve managing director Dan Cargill said cyber security issues have come to the forefront of the industry.

He said: “Most of us used to associate cyber security and cyber-attacks with the huge multi-national conglomerates.

“However, the cyber security wave is building momentum and filtering down to SMEs.”

To comply with government scheme Cyber Essentials, any organisation with over 50 employees must be able to protect their mobile devices.

Mr Cargill added: “Cyber Essentials is mandatory for businesses seeking to secure specific government contracts. Without it, they cannot bid for such contracts.”

Dundee business reports surge in interest

The boss of the Dundee business said it has seen a surge in enquiries about their services.

He said Revolve can ensure two-factor authentication is set up for staff to access certain software, manage apps and enforce password changes. It can also wipe a device if it is lost or stolen.

He expects the increase in demand for Revolve’s services to continue in the coming months.

Revolve Communications managing director Dan Cargill. Image: Revolve Communications.

Mr Cargill said businesses also face pressures around the control of employees using their own devices to work, otherwise known as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD).

He added: “More of us are working from home or remotely so BYOD has seen a surge in popularity.

“Although the conceptual aims of BYOD are attractive to most organisations, they also bring a conflicting set of security risks and challenges.

“We can help businesses manage these, for example through e-sims which allow employees to use their personal device for work but with a digital, programmable sim.”

Reasons behind rebranding

And businesses are juggling the return of international travel post-Covid, with some networks introducing daily rates for use in the EU.

Firms are also grappling with larger data requirements as new apps become increasingly ‘data hungry’ and staff require to surf and stream at great speed.

Mr Cargill said Revolve can save its clients tens of thousands of pounds a year.

“Regardless of your line of work, everyone has a phone and businesses rely on them to operate efficiently,” he said.

The business is based at Water’s Edge in Dundee.

“We generate savings in both time and money, not to mention removing that hassle of dealing with the networks.”

The Revolve boss also explained the reasons behind the firm’s rebrand.

“With our client base now extended across the UK, we needed a new business name and brand to reflect that, and a name that would not be limited by what is an ever-evolving technology.”

