Montrose Women’s star Aimee Ridgeway to appear on Soccer AM after bagging incredible 70 goals in season

By Scott Lorimer
April 28 2022, 2.14pm
Aimee Ridgeway (centre) celebrates one of her goals in the 5-1 win over Dryburgh.
Aimee Ridgeway (centre) celebrates one of her goals in the 5-1 win over Dryburgh.

After bagging 70 goals this season, Montrose Women’s striker Aimee Ridgeway is set to star on Sky TV show Soccer AM.

The 27-year-old will travel to London with boss Craig Feroz on Friday before appearing on Saturday morning’s programme.

Ridgeway, who is the top scoring player in the country – and possibly Europe – will take part in the You Know The Drill segment of the show.

She will go up against former Hull City and Wigan star Jimmy Bullard in the competition.

Approached by Soccer AM host

Ridgeway spoke of her shock at being asked to appear in the Saturday morning football show by presenter John ‘Fenners’ Fendley.

“I think what happened was one of the dads messaged him for a shout out to the Montrose girls and mentioned the amount of goals I scored.

“He replied back saying ‘70, wow!’. Out of the blue he requested to follow me on Instagram and messaged me asking if I’d be interested in coming down.

“I was a bit overwhelmed with the message, I am quite nervous.

“It’s too good an opportunity not to go down, especially to promote the women’s game to the younger generation.”

The striker, who works as a support tutor at North East Scotland college in Aberdeen, scored almost half of Montrose’s 144 goals in their SWF Championship north title win.

She rounded the season off with four goals in the side’s 5-1 win over Dryburgh Athletic on Sunday.

“This is my best season for goals,” she said.

“I believe I’m top scorer in men’s and women’s football in Scotland just now.

I’m not sure about Europe, but definitely in Scotland. We played 21 league games and five in the cup, between those I scored 70 goals.

“It has been a cracking season for me as well as with the Montrose girls remaining unbeaten.”

Scotland call-up?

With such a high goal tally, could a Scotland call-up be on the cards?

Ridgeway previously represented her country at junior level, alongside the likes of Caroline Weir and Abbey Grant.

She also was contacted by former national team boss Shelley Kerr – but had to turn down the offer to join up with them for training.

Former Scotland Women's National Team boss Shelley Kerr.
Former Scotland Women's National Team boss Shelley Kerr.

“One of my biggest regrets was turning down Shelley Kerr to go down to the Scotland 19s camp,” Ridgeway revealed. “If there are opportunities there then definitely.

“Life just got in the way, having to work and pay the bills.

“Back five to ten years ago there wasn’t the opportunity to go professional or even semi-pro in women’s football.”

  • Soccer AM will broadcast on Sky Showcase (channel 106) and Sky Sports Main Event (401) from 9.10am – 11am on Saturday.

Lisa Anderson’s journey from walking football to title winner with Montrose Women’s ‘Invincibles’

