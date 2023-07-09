The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons

The hawthorn is a bedrock of the countryside, underpinning so much other life throughout the year.

By Keith Broomfield
A hawthorn brightens the bank.
A hawthorn brightens the bank.

The hawthorn blossom was magnificent during May and early June – a white-sparkled blanket of joy that brightened hedgerows and field edges as if dusted by a magical sprinkling of snowflakes.

The hawthorn can be fickle in its flowering, some years prolific and inspiring, in others less so, and the amount of blossom is probably dependent on external factors such as the temperature in late winter and spring.

Individual trees also seem to have their own flowering idiosyncrasies – some always verdant with blossom, while others are more sparsely adorned.

The hawthorn is a bedrock of the countryside, underpinning so much other life throughout the year.

Hawthorn in blossom in May.

In early spring, the emerging limey-green leaves are a vibrant herald for the season of renewal, while the startling white flowers that quickly follow are an irresistible lure for pollinating insects.

During summer, the leaves are an important food source for a range of moth caterpillars, as well as shieldbugs, while the thick thorny cover provides a haven for birds to nest.

In autumn and winter, the crimson haws are avidly sought out as source of sustenance by blackbirds, redwings and fieldfares as they enthusiastically strip the branches bare.

Wood mice and bank voles scamper on the ground below as they feast upon the rich bounty of haws that lie scattered on the cold winter soil.

Hawthorn has for many centuries been widely used by farmers as hedging to secure their fields and mark boundaries.

A magnificent hawthorn.

It is also a tree shrouded in superstition. It is believed, for example, that taking blossom covered branches into a house will bring bad luck, possibly because the stale smell of the flowers resembles the odour of decaying flesh.

In herbal medicine, an infusion made from the flowers is said to be good for treating heart and circulatory problems.

The young leaves are a useful addition to salads, and the haws can be used to make wine, jelly and add flavour to brandy.

While the hawthorn is also known as the May-tree in reference to its time of flowering, it is in truth a tree for all seasons – elegant and bounteous, and forever willing to share its riches.

Another tree I hold in similar reverence is the holly.

I’m especially drawn to the lone hollies that occur in the hills, and I stumbled upon one near Glen Dye in Aberdeenshire recently which had a adopted a most impressive defence system.

Holly with a formidable ring of spikey leaves around it.

Holly leaves on the lowermost part of the tree are typically pricklier than those higher up as a means of protection from grazing – but this holly had taken things a step further.

It had developed an impressively thick bushy growth of unusually spikey leaves around the base of the trunk as a deterrent to deer, which acted like an impenetrable barrier.

I wondered what had prompted this holly to bear such an unusual growth – and can only presume that the impact of grazing had stimulated a biochemical reaction within the tree that spurred it to sprout forth its formidable ring of steel.

