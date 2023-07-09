Opening Tico’s Deli is a dream for Broughty Ferry businessman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Opening Tico’s Deli is a dream for Broughty Ferry businessman

Sergio Baretto opened Tico's Deli, located on Gray Street, on Thursday.

By Ben MacDonald
Sergio Baretto, owner of Tico's Deli
Sergio Baretto opened his new deli on Thursday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

After years of working for others, one Broughty Ferry resident is now going it alone after opening a deli in the town centre.

Sergio Baretto opened Tico’s Deli in Gray Street on Thursday.

The 46-year-old moved to Dundee from Albufeira in Portugal 21 years ago.

He shared with The Courier why he decided to open the deli.

Sergio said: “It has been something I’ve been wanting to do for a few years.

“The idea came after my partner and I visited a similar place in Edinburgh.

Tico's Deli
The cosy interior of the Gray Street deli. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We enjoyed it so much that we thought it would be great to have something of its kind closer to home.

“It’s something different for the area. I wanted to do my own thing and do something that I enjoyed.”

“I moved to Broughty Ferry 15 years ago and worked with my friend for 20 years, helping out at some of his businesses.”

Tico's Deli pastel de natas
As well as sandwiches, Tico’s Deli sell Portuguese treats including pastel de natas. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

What’s on the menu at Tico’s Deli?

Tico’s delicious menu includes a variety of sandwiches, baguettes and salads.

Breakfast items are also available, including breakfast tacos.

Sergio said: “We wanted to sell items that we wanted to eat ourselves.

“It took a lot of teamwork from us all. I had ideas, my partner had ideas, even our two boys were involved. We wanted to make sure we had something we wanted and it took a few months.

Ashanti Clegg, Gabriela Almendarez and Charlotte Cowan are ready to serve customers. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“Everything is selling. People are finding their favourite items and we hope to welcome them back.

Support from Broughty Ferry locals

Sergio shared that he wouldn’t have been able to open without the support of the community.

He said: “At the moment, the response has been amazing.

“From the moment we got the shop the support from businesses around us has been great, they’ve all been very supportive.

“I know a lot of people in Broughty Ferry but there’s a lot who I don’t know who have come in and have been really friendly.

Tico’s has enjoyed a steady stream of custom since opening. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It has been constant. We have had a steady but very good stream of customers.

“We’ve only been open a couple of days but the response has been really good.”

More from The Courier

Scott Brown and Ethan Ross are currently unavailable to Ian Murray. Images: SNS.
Ian Murray hails Raith Rovers strike duo and gives Scott Brown and Ethan Ross…
Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee. Image: Supplied
'Serious lack of understanding' from Green ministers puts climate targets at risk, says fuel…
A hawthorn brightens the bank.
The elegant hawthorn – a tree for all seasons
The View
The View to perform Christmas show at Dundee's Caird Hall
Rufflets commercial manager Louise Turner outside the hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rufflets: 'Unprecedented' interest in weddings at St Andrews hotel
Grainger Street fire
Flames burst through roof in devastating Lochgelly building fire
The nursery building is currently being upgraded. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Building work at Fintry nursery in Dundee causes 'significant risk of harm' to children
Burntisland Highland Games
Huge crowds expected at Burntisland Highland Games
Gareth Norman.
Rapist Dundee charity boss's dark political past revealed
Ali Adams was impressive in goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Ali Adams impresses but 'Derek Gaston is Arbroath No 1' as boss Dick Campbell…