Opening Tico’s Deli is a dream for Broughty Ferry businessman

After years of working for others, one Broughty Ferry resident is now going it alone after opening a deli in the town centre.

Sergio Baretto opened Tico’s Deli in Gray Street on Thursday.

The 46-year-old moved to Dundee from Albufeira in Portugal 21 years ago.

He shared with The Courier why he decided to open the deli.

Sergio said: “It has been something I’ve been wanting to do for a few years.

“The idea came after my partner and I visited a similar place in Edinburgh.

“We enjoyed it so much that we thought it would be great to have something of its kind closer to home.

“It’s something different for the area. I wanted to do my own thing and do something that I enjoyed.”

“I moved to Broughty Ferry 15 years ago and worked with my friend for 20 years, helping out at some of his businesses.”

What’s on the menu at Tico’s Deli?

Tico’s delicious menu includes a variety of sandwiches, baguettes and salads.

Breakfast items are also available, including breakfast tacos.

Sergio said: “We wanted to sell items that we wanted to eat ourselves.

“It took a lot of teamwork from us all. I had ideas, my partner had ideas, even our two boys were involved. We wanted to make sure we had something we wanted and it took a few months.

“Everything is selling. People are finding their favourite items and we hope to welcome them back.

Support from Broughty Ferry locals

Sergio shared that he wouldn’t have been able to open without the support of the community.

He said: “At the moment, the response has been amazing.

“From the moment we got the shop the support from businesses around us has been great, they’ve all been very supportive.

“I know a lot of people in Broughty Ferry but there’s a lot who I don’t know who have come in and have been really friendly.

“It has been constant. We have had a steady but very good stream of customers.

“We’ve only been open a couple of days but the response has been really good.”