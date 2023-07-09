EXCLUSIVE: Health secretary told to ‘get a grip’ as Scots face seven-year wait for treatment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Health secretary told to ‘get a grip’ as Scots face seven-year wait for treatment

The analysis reveals years-long waits for care in almost every health board area in Scotland, with 80 patients waiting more than three years in Ayrshire and Arran alone.

By Derek Healey
Michael Matheson. Image: Fraser Bremner/PA.
Patients in Scotland are facing “unbearably tough” waits of up to seven years for specialist treatment, new analysis has revealed.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been urged to “get a grip” of the situation as figures released under freedom of information legislation show years-long waits for care in almost every health board area.

One person in Ayrshire and Arran recently had to wait nearly seven years for their medical needs to be properly addressed.

The analysis revealed 80 patients have currently been waiting more than three years in that health board alone.

Some people face long waits if they require very specialist care or if they have other long-term health problems that mean they are not fit for surgery.

‘Sad state of affairs’

But doctors say they have too often been left with the harrowing task of explaining to patients why they face unnecessarily long delays for treatment, often in significant pain and discomfort.

Dr Iain Kennedy, chair of doctors’ union BMA Scotland, said the figures illustrate the “sad state of affairs” facing the NHS.

He warned the country “can’t afford to wait much longer” for a realistic conversation on the future of the health service.

Dr Iain Kennedy

Dr Kennedy said: “Our health service in Scotland is struggling badly.

“Demand is outstripping capacity and doctors as well as other healthcare workers are being pushed beyond what we could or should expect of them.

“This is making things worse for patients, faced with unacceptably long waits for care – or services that simply aren’t able to deliver as they should.

“These figures absolutely illustrate that – and sadly it is the doctors who are left apologising for patients being let down by this sad state of affairs.”

How do waiting times compare?

Waiting times in Scotland have reached record levels in recent months.

Frustration has been compounded by a growing divide with England, which has significantly reduced the number of patients waiting more than two years.

It had just 559 people waiting for this length of time for treatment in March this year, while in Scotland the number stood at nearly 7,000.

Hospitals are struggling to meet waiting times. Image: PA

One current NHS Highland patient has been waiting for 1,553 days, according to the figures. An NHS Tayside patient previously waited 1,705 days.

Dumfries and Galloway responded to the freedom of information request with the longest current wait of any health board, at almost five years.

It also had the second longest wait since 2018, at 2,022 days.

Bosses now say that information is incorrect and they were unable to provide accurate figures by the time of going to press.

Scotland’s dedicated healthcare professionals are working incredibly hard.

Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow

Health boards in Forth Valley, Grampian and Lanarkshire also did not provide the requested information.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde was alone in claiming it would be too costly to state its longest wait over the past five years. Its longest current wait is 677 days.

It is not clear whether those health boards have had patients waiting even longer than the almost seven years recorded in Ayrshire and Arran.

‘Unbearably tough’

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he was “shocked” to learn the length of delays people are facing.

He said: “Each of these cases is going to be dependent on individual circumstances but the idea that you could be waiting for more than half a decade before your medical needs are met is unbearably tough.

“From meeting with doctors and nurses I know that it saddens them to tell patients that they could be facing waits of months or even years to get treatment under this SNP government.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton. Image: Lesley Martin/PA.

“With one in seven Scots on a waiting list, it is incumbent that the new health secretary gets a grip on the situation and takes action to drive down long waits.”

Mike McKirdy, president of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow, said: “Following Covid, we are all very keen to get back to a situation where no one has long waits for routine care, but that will take time as the backlog of planned care caused by the pandemic is worked through.

“Scotland’s dedicated healthcare professionals are working incredibly hard to do just that.”

What does the Scottish Government say?

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said it is “committed to eradicating long waits, which have been exacerbated by the pandemic”.

He said: “Our NHS has recently seen activity for new outpatients, inpatients and day cases reach its highest level since Covid-19.

“In addition, there has been as significant reduction in the longest waits since targets were announced last July, with 80% of outpatient specialities and 60% of inpatient/day-case specialities now having fewer than ten patients waiting more than two years, and waits of over 78 weeks reduced by 48.5% for new outpatients since June 2022.

A file image of a hospital. Image: PA

“Through maximising capacity and redesigning services of care we will continue to address long waits, with national treatment centres providing significant additional capacity for orthopaedics, ophthalmic and diagnostic activity.”

NHS Highland said it can be “misleading” to quote the longest waiting times for patients as opposed to typical waiting times.

A spokeswoman added: “It is often heavily skewed by individuals desire for treatment as well as other health complications which make elective treatments not appropriate.”

NHS Ayrshire and Arran was also approached for comment.