Broughty Ferry greengrocer to open new cafe and deli across the road

A Dundee greengrocer is expanding its business with the opening of a new coffee shop and deli.

Clementine of Broughty Ferry, on Gray Street, has announced it is taking over the former premises of Iced Gems, which sits across the road.

The new outlet – which will open next month – will sell baked goods and coffee, and feature an Italian delicatessen counter.

Iced Gems, known for its scones, closed last week after 10 years in business.

Clementine of Broughty Ferry to open cafe and deli in September

Clementine, which is popular for its fresh produce and goods from local artisan producers, revealed the news on Facebook.

The post said: “Excited for the opening of Gray Street!

“Opening September 2023.

“Coffee. Bakes. Brunch/Lunch.

“Italian delicatessen counter.”

Excited for the opening of gray street!Opening September 2023CoffeeBakesBrunch/Lunch Italian delicatessen counter… Posted by Clementine of Broughty Ferry on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Locals have welcomed the news.

Rhonda Lamont wrote: “Exciting. Wishing your new venture all the best and looking forward to it.”

Angie Ballantyne said: “Sounds fab.”

New venture ‘to be named Maison’

Clementine, which is owned by Cheryle Sexton, has hinted in an Instagram post that its new venture will be named Maison.

Recruitment is already underway, with part-time roles available every day of the week.

This will be the greengrocer’s third branch after it opened a second unit in the town of Chapelton of Elsick in Aberdeenshire in 2021.