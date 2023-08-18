Broughty Ferry greengrocer to open new cafe and deli across the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry greengrocer to open new cafe and deli across the road

Clementine will take over the former premises of Iced Gems.

By Poppy Watson
Clementine will open a cafe across the road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Clementine will open a cafe across the road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee greengrocer is expanding its business with the opening of a new coffee shop and deli.

Clementine of Broughty Ferry, on Gray Street, has announced it is taking over the former premises of Iced Gems, which sits across the road.

The new outlet – which will open next month – will sell baked goods and coffee, and feature an Italian delicatessen counter.

Iced Gems, known for its scones, closed last week after 10 years in business.

Clementine of Broughty Ferry to open cafe and deli in September

Clementine, which is popular for its fresh produce and goods from local artisan producers, revealed the news on Facebook.

The post said: “Excited for the opening of Gray Street!

“Opening September 2023.

“Coffee. Bakes. Brunch/Lunch.

“Italian delicatessen counter.”

Posted by Clementine of Broughty Ferry on Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Locals have welcomed the news.

Rhonda Lamont wrote: “Exciting. Wishing your new venture all the best and looking forward to it.”

Angie Ballantyne said: “Sounds fab.”

Clementine on Gray Street. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson

New venture ‘to be named Maison’

Clementine, which is owned by Cheryle Sexton, has hinted in an Instagram post that its new venture will be named Maison.

Recruitment is already underway, with part-time roles available every day of the week.

This will be the greengrocer’s third branch after it opened a second unit in the town of Chapelton of Elsick in Aberdeenshire in 2021.

