Aussie outfit Amyl & The Sniffers to bring mullets and moxie to Dundee stage

Scotland’s much-loved 1978 World Cup shirt remains one of the most recognisable football tops around – and has found a seemingly unlikely fan in the guitarist of Aussie punk-rock upstarts Amyl & The Sniffers.

Formed in 2016 within Melbourne’s scuzzy underground scene, the antipodean foursome soon built a fearsome live reputation that saw them signed to Rough Trade Records in the UK.

On home turf they have supported major draws such as Foo Fighters and Smashing Pumpkins, while on global travels the group have wowed crowds at prestigious festivals from Glastonbury to US weekender Coachella.

Hard rock fans, though, may remember the beloved Argentina tournament kit was worn earlier by one of Down Under’s most famous musical exports: AC/DC, a key influence on the band, Declan ‘Dec’ Martens explains.

“Australia as we know it today has a relatively new identity and culture, so AC/DC in a way is our folk music,” he chuckles.

“It’s what you hear everywhere down here – on TV, radio, at sports or in people’s cars.”

AC/DC famously wore the Scotland shirts when they played a landmark gig in Glasgow during that World Cup year, though Dec has another reason for following the Tartan Army.

For while he was born and raised in Perth (Western Australia) to parents from New Zealand, the mulleted guitar player has roots here – just like several of the ‘Highway to Hell’ rockers.

“There’s a massive Kiwi population with Scottish heritage and my mum is one of those,” Dec says. “Her maiden name was Alexander, so I’m trying to trace where our family’s from.”

He adds that he originally bought the jersey because he likes seventies fashion, but has come to follow the Scotland side.

“I’m a strong believer that you can’t wear a band shirt without knowing the music, so I thought I may as well follow the team – so far to one Euros.”

Frontwoman Amy draws ‘diverse’ crowd

This month, Amyls hit the road to promote acclaimed second album Comfort to Me, focusing on Europe’s outdoor circuit, with extra stops including Fat Sam’s, Dundee, next Tuesday and O2 Academy, Edinburgh, the next night.

Like AC/DC, this four-piece rely on pile-driving riffs, with Dec supported by a no-nonsense rhythm section comprising drummer Bryce Wilson and bassist Gus Romer.

Unlike the group once led by Kirriemuir’s own Bon Scott, though, Amyl’s are fronted by one of the most compelling female singers around – Amy Taylor.

She brings a livewire stage presence, often headbanging while spitting out razor-sharp lyrics that cover topics ranging from empty consumerism, via reproductive rights to sexual violence.

Yet she has also become a style icon, modelling for Gucci in Milan.

Her charisma has ensured Amyls attract a diverse, cross-generational following, Dec enthuses.

“When you look out into the crowd, you’ve got the older punks along with hard-rock heads who like the guitar solos and stuff. Then you’ve got the young women in the front row who look up to Amy and know every single lyric.

“But the way to tell an Amyl fan, definitely in Melbourne, is the mullet, so hopefully we can take that worldwide.”

New material will be ‘more mature’

Recently, the band have been demoing material for the follow-up to their hit album that dropped back in 2021, though Dec can’t promise any new songs will be ready for these forthcoming dates.

“I’d blame Amy, because her words are always the last thing to be written,” he jokes.

“At first, there was a bit of anxiety and nerves, but we’ve got momentum now. We’re a lot braver than we used to be and willing to explore different ideas a bit more. I’m looking forward to a more mature album, maybe.”

For now, though, Dec is keen to get out on tour, especially returning to Scotland.

“I’m a big fan,” he says. “I have a good friend in Glasgow who said it’s funny we’re playing Dundee, as the crowd will be rougher, but we’ll see.

“We’re just looking forward to partying with our fans.”

Amyl & The Sniffers are playing at Fat Sam’s, Dundee, on August 22.