Highly-rated young trio sign first pro contracts with St Johnstone

Fran Franczak, Kyle Thomson and Dominic Shiels are all 16

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly.
St Johnstone's Fran Franczak in action during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

A trio of St Johnstone youth players have signed their first professional contracts with the Perth club.

Scotland under-16 goalkeeper Kyle Thomson, highly-rated midfielder Fran Franczak and recent recruit Dominic Shiels, a versatile defender, all have a chance of “great careers”, according to Saints’ head of youth, Alistair Stevenson.

“I am delighted for all three of the players who have signed their first professional contracts with St Johnstone,” he said.

“Moving from part-time to full-time is a massive milestone for all of them.

“It is a vital moment in their continued development with us as it allows the staff here to work with them every day.

“This means we can track their progress on and off the field closer than ever.

“Both Kyle and Fran (who played in a pre-season friendly as a 15-year-old) have trained with the first team already, Dom is also an excellent addition to the club.

“I have no doubt these players will go on to have great careers if they continue to work hard and strive to be better every single day.”

