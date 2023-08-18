Asian Restaurant Awards: All the Tayside and Fife finalists

A total of 15 businesses which operate in Tayside and Fife have been nominated for this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland.

The restaurants and takeaways had to be nominated by customers to make the shortlist. More than 10,000 people voted online for their favourite venues.

A total of 70 businesses have been nominated, including five in Fife, four in Perthshire, three in Dundee and two in Angus.

The gala dinner and awards ceremony will take place at The Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on September 18. It will be hosted by BBC News anchor Samantha Simmonds.

The awards, being held for the seventh time, are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF).

ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “We are seeing some remarkable creativity by pioneering restaurateurs and chefs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences, showcasing Scotland’s world-leading produce, especially its seafood, game, neeps and tatties.”

The establishments are being visited by a panel of judges from the ACF, to determine the winners.

Asian Restaurant Awards finalists

Angus

Raj Mahal (Monifieth)

Sher e Bangla (Montrose)

Dundee

Cinnamon Indian Restaurant

Jim’s Delhi Club

Shaandar

Fife

Aangan Indian Restaurant & Grill (Cupar)

Anotoch Restaurant (Dunfermline)

Dhoom Restaurant (Dunfermline)

Handi Restaurant (Glenrothes)

Maisha (St Andrews)

Perthshire

Azaad Takeaway (Invergowrie)

Koku Shi (Perth)

Tabla (Perth)

The Raj Mahal Indian Restaurant (Kinross)