Inside Fife care home with its own pub for residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Inside Fife care home with its own pub for residents

Pensioners can enjoy drinks, snacks and pub games at The Back n' Forth.

By Neil Henderson
Wendy Parker serving care home resident, Jim Peebles at the new Back n' Forth in-house pub.
Wendy Parker serving care home resident Jim Peebles at the new Back n' Forth pub in Methil. Image: Balhousie

Pensioners have raised a glass to the opening of a pub in their Fife care home.

Residents at Balhousie Forth View in Methil can now enjoy a tipple or two in the bar set up in the home’s lounge.

And even better, the booze is free to those living in the home.

Beer fonts, optics and snacks at Fife care home pub

The pub – named The Back n’ Forth – features beer fonts, optics for spirits, snacks and even games like dominoes and darts.

It is the brainchild of team leader Wendy Parker, who wants residents at Forth View to maintain an active social life.

Wendy says the venture has been a big hit with residents, who are loving the idea of having a pub in their home.

The interior of the Back n' Forth in-house pub at the Methil care home
The Back n’ Forth features everything you would expect of a pub. Image: Balhousie
Care home team leader Wendy Parker pulls a pint at the new in-house pub.
Care home team leader Wendy Parker pulls a pint at the new in-house pub. Balhousie

She said: “I just had an epiphany one day.

“It was a room that was wasted and full of junk, but we cleared it and had the bright idea of creating a bar for them.

“We’ll do race nights, dominoes, darts competitions – things that will help stimulate the residents and will be fun for them.”

In addition to bringing residents together, it is providing them with a space to spend time with family and friends.

Wendy says the residents have been quick to embrace the idea of having their very own local.

She said: “There are a few who have been desperate to order their pints.

“They’re more engaged because they know it’s free.

“It’s going to have a positive impact on them.

Care home staff, from left: Louise Taylor, Wendy Parker and Sarah Hamilton.
Staff Louise Taylor, Wendy Parker and Sarah Hamilton. Image: Balhousie

“It can trigger memories, help them build relationships, and hopefully their families will come in too.”

The 55-bedroom Forth View home already boasts two residents’ lounges along with en-suite bathrooms.

Elsewhere in Fife, work is nearly finished on a care home in Dalgety Bay featuring a champagne bar, cinema and hair salon.

More from Fife

Cardenden Road in Cardenden.
Hunt for suspect after deliberate fire at a block of flats in Cardenden
David Tyrie from Newport in Fife was billed for a gas supply he does not have.
Fife man billed £5k for gas supply he doesn't have
Mark Ogren, Feddinch site.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren sells St Andrews golf resort in £7m deal
The home benefits views looking over the 18th green. Image: Savills
'Dream' £2.3m St Andrews apartment with stunning views over Old Course for sale
Yellow Weather warning for Dundee, Tayside, Perth, Fife and Angus
Wet but warm weekend forecast for Tayside and Fife as yellow warning issued
New Pizza Hut takeaway to open in St Clair Street in Kirkcaldy.
Opening date confirmed for new Pizza Hut takeaway in Kirkcaldy
Jody Petrie has been jailed for a decade.
'Paedophile hunter' from Tayport was serial rapist who left victim with PTSD
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. DJCAD master show 2023 preview Chris Mugan Picture shows; DJCAD Masters Show 2023 work by Bara. DJCAD. Supplied by DJCAD Date; Unknown
Think you know Bonnie Prince Charlie? Dundee student reveals spotty face of 24-year-old rebel
A sneak peek of one of the Scotties By The Sea collection. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Scotties By The Sea: New pictures offer sneak peek of Fife's fundraising art trail
Lundin Links Hotel was one of the biggest deliberate Fife fires
Call for action to clean up Lundin Links Hotel site a year on from…

Conversation