Inside Fife care home with its own pub for residents

Pensioners have raised a glass to the opening of a pub in their Fife care home.

Residents at Balhousie Forth View in Methil can now enjoy a tipple or two in the bar set up in the home’s lounge.

And even better, the booze is free to those living in the home.

Beer fonts, optics and snacks at Fife care home pub

The pub – named The Back n’ Forth – features beer fonts, optics for spirits, snacks and even games like dominoes and darts.

It is the brainchild of team leader Wendy Parker, who wants residents at Forth View to maintain an active social life.

Wendy says the venture has been a big hit with residents, who are loving the idea of having a pub in their home.

She said: “I just had an epiphany one day.

“It was a room that was wasted and full of junk, but we cleared it and had the bright idea of creating a bar for them.

“We’ll do race nights, dominoes, darts competitions – things that will help stimulate the residents and will be fun for them.”

In addition to bringing residents together, it is providing them with a space to spend time with family and friends.

Wendy says the residents have been quick to embrace the idea of having their very own local.

She said: “There are a few who have been desperate to order their pints.

“They’re more engaged because they know it’s free.

“It’s going to have a positive impact on them.

“It can trigger memories, help them build relationships, and hopefully their families will come in too.”

The 55-bedroom Forth View home already boasts two residents’ lounges along with en-suite bathrooms.

Elsewhere in Fife, work is nearly finished on a care home in Dalgety Bay featuring a champagne bar, cinema and hair salon.